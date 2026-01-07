OLED Save $30 AOC AOC Q27G4ZD: was $449.99 now $419.99 at Amazon 27 inches is a tad small, and 1440p resolution is pretty much the minimum you want for an OLED panel, but the rest of the specs here are great. High refresh rate, snappy response time, and a super solid price. Key specs: 27-inch | 1440p | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED

I say this pretty much every time an OLED monitor deal pops up, but I can't overstate how much of a difference swapping to an OLED gaming monitor made to my setup. It's truly a night-to-day difference, especially when the truest blacks of the night sky fully stand out.

If you fancy finally taking the leap, the best way of getting an OLED panel on a decent budget is this AOC Q27G4ZD at $420 on Amazon. That's a $30 discount.

I look after our roundup of the best cheap gaming monitor deals every week, and this AOC choice is the lowest price for a QD-OLED monitor in our list. In fact, the closest to it will cost you another $80.

This AOC screen has near competitive gaming level stats, with the 240 Hz refresh rate being a good bit above the average screen, and the 0.5 ms response time being super snappy.

One thing to take note of with OLED panels is font fringing. If you plan on turning this monitor into your daily productivity screen, you may find blurry or coloured edges on text, though this has very little effect when it comes to games. How much this affects users is obviously pretty personal, but it's still a consideration.

New OLED tech is coming out, which aims to fix this, but OLED still has its downsides. In return, of course, you are getting a lush, vibrant panel with true colours to fully immerse yourself in games. If you are one to care about how your games look, OLED is the final frontier when it comes to quality.

Naturally, a 4K OLED monitor will look better, but it will cost you more, and requires the right hardware to run it. 1440p is a good resolution middle ground, and a favourite for budget to mid-range rigs. If you're working to a strict limit and want to spend the least possible to get a pretty OLED panel, this is where my money would be going.