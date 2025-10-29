This ultrawide gaming monitor deal gets you 34 inches of gloriously-curved 1440p real estate for $250

Ultrawide Save $80 Gigabyte GS43WQC : was $329.99 now $249.99 at Newegg Gigabyte is punching well above its weight with this 1440p ultrawide curved gaming monitor. At the best price we can spot for an ultrawide screen, it has a decent refresh rate (which rather strangely overclocks up to 135 Hz) and good response times. Key specs: 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 120 Hz (up to 135 Hz) | 1 ms | VA | 1500R curved

Ultrawide gaming has never been more accessible (both from a software and price perspective) than right now, and this Gigabyte monitor proves it.

Over at Newegg, you can pick up the Gigabyte GS43WQC for $250, which is an $80 discount. For that price, you are getting a 3440 x 1440p resolution VA panel in a curved 34-inch, 21:9 screen with up to a 135 Hz refresh rate, which is pretty good going for the cash.

People like ultrawide monitors because the wider aspect ratio gives you access to more of the screen at a time. In a strategy game, ultrawide gives you a wider view of the map, and in first-person shooters, it can make the experience feel more immersive.

That immersion is helped by the 1500R curve. The smaller the number, the tighter the curve is in the monitor. 1500R is noticeable, though not super tight, so this should help engross you while you play without feeling claustrophobic. It's not so tight you can't have someone backseat game, though (lucky you).

It's worth noting that an ultrawide screen does have its downsides. Not all games support ultrawide resolution, which means some will give you an annoying black box around the game as you play. However, you can force ultrawide resolution on some games through the likes of Flawless Widescreen, though results aren't perfect.

This Gigabyte monitor, in particular, does show its low price somewhat in the relatively low refresh rate, and in the brightness, which is just 300 nits. Placed facing a window, it may struggle to outshine natural light, though it won't have a problem in a regularly lit environment. As well as this, though it is technically 'HDR Ready', I wouldn't count on its HDR capabilities being all that impressive.

Despite those caveats, Gigabyte make some solid monitors, and this beauty is a pretty great way of finally getting into ultrawide gaming.

Both curved and ultrawide screens are a bit niche, but they're loved for a reason, and both serve to make your games that tad more immersive. If you're ready to make that monitor upgrade, this Gigabyte screen is one of the best value ways of doing so this side of Black Friday.