Samsung's Odyssey OLED 1440p monitor is just $380 and it's the only one I'd buy right now
Back down to its lowest ever price.
Even reasonably good value at full price, almosty $200 off an OLED panel with 1440p resolution and a snappy 180 Hz refresh rate makes this a contender for one of the best priced QD-OLED monitors out there.
Key specs: 27-inch | 1440p | 180 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED
I look after our roundup of the best gaming monitor deals every week, so I've developed a sense of how much you can expect to spend for a variety of monitors. Right now, Samsung somehow has both the most reasonable OLED gaming monitor in both the US and the UK, so it's a great time to get that upgrade.
For $380, you can pick up Samsung's Odyssey G50SF at Amazon, which only launched a handful of months ago. That's a $170 saving on a monitor that's already a reasonable price at MSRP.
If you've had the joy of gaming on an OLED monitor, you will know why this asking price is worth it. If not, you are getting the truest of blacks and the most vibrant colors with this panel technology. Picking up an OLED monitor is perhaps my favorite hardware upgrade I've done in a long, long time, and I'd argue it's been as monumental day-to-day as my GPU upgrade back in 2024.
Alongside that lovely panel tech, this monitor offers a solid 180 Hz refresh rate and a snappy response time. The 27-inch size is certainly on the smaller side, and perhaps better served as part of a dual monitor setup. I have two small monitors at home, one being OLED 1440p and the other being LCD 1080p, and I find it's a solid middle ground of performance to value.
Naturally, if you can afford it, you could opt for a 4K OLED offering, but you would be more than doubling that cost. Besides that, you will want some rather beefy hardware to justify a 4K screen.
One consideration to make when it comes to OLED panels is font fringing. Effectively, some font can get a light blur around it. LG, among a few others, has introduced panels immune to font fringing, but anything made prior to 2026 will naturally be weak to font fringing. If you're gaming, this won't really pop up, but if you plan on using your OLED panel for full-time productivity work, it's certainly a consideration.
Despite some light compromises, nothing quite compares to an OLED monitor, and it's a neat surprise that Samsung offers the most budget-friendly panel right now. We've previously seen the G50SF at this price, but never lower, so it's a pretty great time to get that upgrade you've been eyeing up.
