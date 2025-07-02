This 34-inch curved ultrawide 1440p monitor deal for just $260 makes me wonder how competitors can keep up with Gigabyte

Gigabyte GS34WQC | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 p | 120 Hz (up to 135 Hz) | 1500R | 1 ms | $329.99 $259.99 (save $70)

If you're looking for an ultrawide monitor, Gigabyte's GS34WQC is the absolute cheapest I'd recommend right now, undercutting its competition by tens, and even hundreds, of dollars. At 34 inches, with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, and up to a max refresh rate of 135 Hz, it's a solid shout if it's in your budget.

Ultrawide monitors offer something a little different from, well, normally wide monitors. They give a bit more perspective in games, and the extra information they show on screen can give a tactical edge should you need/want it. If you've been looking to make the upgrade, I can't find a single price better than this Gigabyte deal.

For just $260 at Newegg, you can pick up the Gigabyte GS34WQC right now. This undercuts the Acer Nitro EDA343CUR, our previous cheapest choice, by $15.

I update our best cheap gaming monitor deals roundup every single week, and Gigabyte has been a mainstay of the 4K section thanks to its reasonably priced M28U monitor.

Now, Gigabyte has just earned a potentially long-term spot in the Ultrawide section too. However, it's not just a solid spot for its cheap price; the WQHD 3440 x 1440 resolution is super solid, and the 120 Hz refresh rate is decent, though it does overclock into a rather peculiar 135 Hz.

Something worth noting, should you want to make the switch to ultrawide, is that many games, especially older ones, don't support the aspect ratio. You can make adjustments to games, or use programs like Flawless Widescreen, but a more traditional monitor offers a consistency that ultrawides just can't. Games like Elden Ring have fairly limited ultrawide support, adding black bars to the side of the screen.

With this caveat out of the way, many ultrawide fans claim they are more immersive due to the ability to add peripheral vision in first-person shooters, and it's hard to deny that some videos and wallpapers look particularly good in the 21:9 ratio.

Our Gigabyte choice's max brightness of 300 nits is a little lacking, but this is one of the few places the Gigabyte panel shows its price. The screen is plenty snappy at a response time of 1 ms, and the two HDMI ports, plus one Display Port and an earphone jack, are just enough to plug in your PC, plus two consoles.

That said, the 1500R curvature is a bit on the tight side so you'll need to sit close to it, to feel the full immersion.

You are paying for the ultrawide curved part of this monitor, as you can get the 4K Gigabyte GS27U for just $40 more. Should an ultrawide monitor be your kind of thing, this is the best we'd recommend at its current price point.