These fantastic Memorial Day ASRock gaming monitor deals make high-refresh 1440p IPS gaming extremely affordable from just $153

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFT1B | 27-inch | IPS | 180 Hz | 1440p | $209.99 $152.77 at Newegg (save $57.22)



With GPU prices still sky high, it's remarkable just how little money you need to secure a decent gaming monitor. This ASRock ticks all the important boxes, including high refresh, IPS panel tech, 1440p res and basic HDR support for barely over $150. It's not the absolute fastest gaming panel on the planet, but it is a very good deal.



Price check: Amazon $152.77

While GPU prices remain stubbornly high, not all PC components are a source of woe. Take high-refresh gaming monitors. You can now get a proper 27-inch 1440p panel running at 180Hz refresh from a decent brand for under $165. Oh, and I'm talking IPS, not VA or, perish the thought, TN. I give you the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFT2A, yours for $164.77 from Newegg.

Actually, it's not the cheapest ASRock monitor that hits all those specs. There's also the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFT1B for just $152.77 which has exactly the same IPS panel, but forgoes the PG27QFT2A's fully adjustable stand for a tilt-only affair and also misses out on an integrated Wi-Fi antennae.

The cheaper model also has a simpler aesthetic, which I personally prefer to the overtly gamery vibe of the PG27QFT2A. But I'd probably still stump up the extra $13 to get a proper stand.

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFT2A | 27-inch | IPS | 180 Hz | 1440p | $209.99 $164.77 at Newegg (save $45.22)



For an extra 13 bucks, the PG27QFT2A gives you a fully adjustable stand, a Wi-Fi antennae and some slightly more gamery looking threads. More importantly, you get the same 180 Hz IPS panel with 1440p res and DisplayHDR 400 certification. It's an awful lot of monitor for not a lot of money.

Either way, what's remarkable is that both are DisplayHDR 400 certified and so will hit a minimum of 400 nits brightness. OK, DisplayHDR 400 is very basic when it comes to HDR support. It's not really HDR at all since there's no local dimming. But it does ensure a bright and punchy panel and you can at least decode HDR video correctly and enable HDR in games.

Aside from the 180 Hz refresh, which frankly is fast enough for me as I hung up my Counter-Strike boots years ago, you also get 1ms response, albeit according to the less demanding MPRT metric. Call it 2ms GtG and adequate rather than ultra-fast repsonse.

Indeed, pixel response is probably the one obvious area where you're missing out versus a display costing two or three times as much. But as an overall proposition, both of these monitors look very appealing.

27 inches and 1440p remains a very good compromise when it comes to balancing off image detail with performance. If you're shopping around this end of the monitor market, you probably don't have the budget to drop $1,000 on a GPU. So, a 4K-plus panel doesn't make a lot of sense.

For my money, the only caveat would be that I prefer 34-inch ultrawide to 27-inch 16:9. but then you're not getting a 34-inch 180 Hz IPS ultrawide for anywhere near these low prices.