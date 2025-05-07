The best budget 4K gaming monitor has practically halved in price to just $330

GIGABYTE M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144 Hz | IPS | $599.99 $329.99 at Amazon (save $270)

In our Gigabyte M28U review, we praised how affordable this monitor is, alongside its good refresh rate, stunning panel, and great gaming chops. All of that still stands, except it's now even cheaper, and therefore an even better budget 4K monitor.

Being a staple of the best cheap gaming monitor deals each week, I'm very used to seeing the Gigabyte M28U reduced in price. However, it's pretty rare I've seen quite as cheap as this. In fact, it's only happened one time in the last year, and that was for a moment during Black Friday.

If you have been looking for an excuse to pick up a budget 4K gaming monitor, the Gigabyte M28U is currently $330 at Newegg. This is $270 below its MSRP, and around $70 lower than the discount we usually see.

Starting out with the obvious, this 28-inch screen is 4K, and the 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time are plenty snappy. This is all contained in quite a pretty shell, with a solid interface, containing one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, one USB Type-C port, and three USB 3.0 ports.

This effectively means you can use the monitor as a bit of a hub, charging devices, and it makes it a viable option as a fairly lavish secondary monitor.

The Gigabyte M28U has been our choice for the best budget 4K monitor basically since it launched, and this was at its original MSRP. Now that's it's almost half the price, it's an even better deal.

The budget range of this monitor does show a tad in its stand. The Gigabyte M28U's footing is cheap. It's sturdy but rigid, with very limited movement, and a general inability to adjust it all that much. If you are on a standing desk or just like to mess with the height of your monitor, you will be let down here.

As well as this, the overdrive mode, which gives a little more speed to the monitor, is generally not worth using and results in artefacts and a lower picture quality. However, at this price point, it's really hard to argue with the M28U. It's still got a great-looking panel, which is perfect should you have a rig strong enough to run games in 4K, and at its 144 Hz refresh rate.

For this price point, you are missing out on those barely attainable ultra-high refresh rates or OLED panel technology, but it's astonishing to think how low 4K monitor prices have come in the last few years. If you are one of the lucky few who have got their hands on an RTX 50-series card, this monitor could be the perfect companion.