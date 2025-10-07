The 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor I desire most is now the cheapest it's ever been in the Prime Day sales and I can hear my wallet shaking from here

Save $300 MSI MAG 321UP : was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Ah, what a beauty. This 32-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is the sort of thing dreams are made of, thanks to its excellent color reproduction, superb contrast, and sheer size. A good 32-inch display is a wonderful thing to game on, and this is certainly one of those. Plus, being a 165 Hz refresh rate model, it's a lot cheaper than the 240 Hz equivalent. In fact, this is the cheapest we've found this screen for to date, making it a mega deal worth some serious consideration. Key specs: 32-inch | 4K | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | 0.03 ms

Forgive me reader, for I have sinned. I covet this gaming monitor, and I'm not ashamed to say it. It's the MSI MAG 321UP, a 32-inch 4K OLED that haunts my dreams at night, and I've just spotted it for the cheapest price it's ever been at Amazon as part of the October Prime Day sales.

I must be strong. In fact, I can be, because I'm based in the UK and this is a US-only deal. That's just as well really, as otherwise my bank account would burst into flames.

So, what makes this gaming monitor so special, I hear you ask? Well, it's got a QD-OLED panel for a start, and that's about as good as gaming monitor tech gets right now. A good OLED display makes everything look fabulous, with the richest colors, deepest contrast, and incredibly fast turns of speed. It's got a 0.03 ms GTG response time, if you were wondering, which means this gorgeous piece of cutting-edge monitor tech can react in a tiny fraction of the time it takes you to blink.

That's before we get to the refresh rate, which is 165 Hz. That might not sound like the fastest, and well, it isn't. But for a 4K display, it's plenty fast enough. You can pick up a similar 32-inch OLED monitor from MSI with a 240 Hz refresh rate, but unless you've got an absolutely top-end GPU (or you really want to crank Multi Frame Generation to the guns), you likely won't make use of all that headroom in demanding games.

The 240 Hz version (321URX) is a lot more expensive... (Image credit: Future)

Nope, I reckon it's a smarter move to buy this 165 Hz for less, and put the saved cash towards some games to test it out with instead. It also comes with MSI OLED Care 2.0 alongside a three-year burn-in warranty, which should help put aside any fears of damaging that panel within a reasonable time frame.

Downsides? Well, HDR support is limited to DisplayHDR True Black 400, which could be better, and it's a little slim on connectivity options, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4a connection, and a USB Type-C being your only options. Oh, and a 3.5 mm jack, if you're the sort of person who plugs your wired headphones directly into your monitor.

Which, now I think of it, I can't remember seeing anyone do in person. Anyway, other than that, it's an absolute winner, and having seen this particular model in person at many hardware events, I can tell you it looks truly fabulous in the flesh.

And yet, it eludes me. Should you be shopping for an OLED gaming monitor this Prime Day, I literally can't think of a better deal than this one right now. And should you buy one, know that you've got one over on me. Just remember who showed it to you, ey? You owe me that, at least.