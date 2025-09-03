If you're in need of a 1440p ultrawide gaming monitor, this Gigabyte deal is perfect at $250 and would look a little too good in my setup
For the immersion.
Gigabyte GS34WQC | 34-inch | 1500R Curved | 120 Hz (135 HZ OC) | 1 ms | Ultrawide | $329.99 $249.99 at Newegg (save $80)
I update our list of best cheap gaming monitor deals every week, and this little Gigabyte panel has snuck in as the cheapest ultrawide I'd recommend right now. With a solid resolution, good size, and some snappy stats, it's particularly good now that it's $80 off.
My main monitor is a 1440p beauty, but my secondary one is a measly 1080p. I've been debating upgrading that second one for a little while, and the idea of going ultrawide is looking more and more attractive every day.
Especially when deals like this Gigabyte one are out there. For $250 at Newegg, you get not only a 1440p but an ultrawide curved monitor, and that 120 Hz refresh rate is pretty nice too. This was already in my list of the best gaming monitor deals when it was $40 more, but it's so much better now that it's down a full $80 from MSRP. It's also $10 less than the cheapest I've seen it go for.
The 1500R curve on this panel isn't too much (though still noticeable), so that should make it a solid beginner's monitor. With curvature, the lower the figure, the higher the curve, so very engrossing monitors tend to be around the 1000-1200R range. 1500 will still feel more immersive than a non-curved monitor, but won't entirely shut out visitors from being able to backseat game, which I'm sure you're incredibly pleased to hear.
1440p is a solid resolution, and my resolution of choice. Though my still rather beefy RTX 4070 Super can get up there to 4K in the right game (especially with some upscaling), right now, 1440p seems to be a decent sweetspot for mid-range rigs. With an RTX 5090, you could push the boat out a little more, but I'm sure you have one of those 4K 3D monitors or something, you wealthy so-and-so. For us normal people, this Gigabyte monitor could be a solid main monitor or a pretty luxurious second panel.
It is worth noting that ultrawide monitors are definitely a bit of a niche, and may take some getting used to. They offer a wider FOV in many first-person shooters, or just allow you to see more of the screen in strategy games. For many, this can up the immersion, which is further helped by the curved screen. However, not all games support ultrawide screens. You can use programs like Flawless Widescreen to get it working, but you will need to play around with settings, especially in older games.
It is worth noting that this monitor only has a max brightness of 300 nits, which isn't very bright. It's a pretty standard brightness for monitors on the more affordable end, and will serve perfectly fine in normally lit rooms, but placed against a window, it may be hard to make out. $250 is still quite a bit of money, but you do get a lot of monitor for the price.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it.
