I am officially elderly because the new best budget 1440p monitor is better than my own, and I was very proud of it once upon a time

Back in my day, we had to crank the gear on the side of the monitor for 30 seconds to get just 10 screen refreshes. Okay, not really, but more seriously, back in my day high refresh rates were a pipe dream.
When I were a wee lad, I was content with my 60 Hz TN panel. Then, as I grew older and pleasant dreams faded behind stark realities, technology marched on and I got my mitts on a 24-inch, 144 Hz, 1080p TN monitor. Wow. I was ahead of the curve.
Then, I took the leap up to 1440p—and with an IPS panel, too. But still 144 Hz, because that's fast enough, right? That's what I've been telling myself for the past few years: It's fast enough.
And now, if seeing 540 Hz OLEDs and 610 Hz TNs at Gamescom wasn't enough, I've recently discovered the KTC H27T22C-3, which we've just crowned the best budget 1440p gaming monitor.
Previously, the Pixio PXC277 Advanced held that title. That's a 165 Hz monitor, so I could tell myself at least I was only just behind the best budget 1440p panel on the market.
But no longer. The new pick, the KTC H27T22C-3, hits 210 Hz. That's *pulls out an ancient calculator* 46% faster than mine, with a cheap price tag. And I call myself a competitive gamer? Well, I guess I don't call myself that anymore, which is just as well, really.
But enough about me and more about that KTC monitor. KTC isn't the most recognisable brand, but when testing it for his KTC H27T22C-3 review, our Jeremy found it to nail the fundamentals and not offer any less than the competition in terms of quality.
The only real downside is a lack of ports, but you get HDMI and DisplayPort, and that's all that really matters in the budget segment. Colours are great, HDR (400) is decent, and even the more moderate overdrive modes work well.
So where does that leave me? In the dust, I guess. See ya later. Or maybe it leaves me hovering over that purchase button. I shouldn't, should I? But...
The best gaming monitors
Best overall
The best overall
This MSI 4K display is the best overall gaming monitor we've ever tested. It's a beautiful, sumptuous OLED panel for much less than its OLED competition. Still pricey though, I'll grant you.
Best 1440p
The best 1440p
Xiaomi's little 27-inch 1440p monitor is great, with an IPS screen with great contrast and colors, 180 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms response time. It doesn't have a USB-C port or included speakers, but has pretty much everything else you would need from a monitor of its size and spec.
Budget 1440p
The best budget 1440p
The H27T22C-3 might come from a lesser-known brand, but it ticks all the right boxes and doesn't sacrifice quality in any fundamental area. Perhaps most importantly, you're getting up to a 210 Hz refresh rate here for a very reasonable price.
Budget 1080p
The best budget 1080p
This AOC monitor is seriously fast thanks to its 280 Hz refresh rate. Plus, what it lacks in pixel density, thanks to its 1080p resolution in a 27-inch panel, it more than makes up for with punchy VA visuals.
Best ultrawide
The best ultrawide
With superb image quality, excellent text handling and a super-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, there's very little not to like about this stunning OLED display. Oh, apart from the price.
Budget ultrawide
The best budget ultrawide
A contrasty VA panel, with plenty of backlight punch, reasonable pixel response, and a high enough refresh rate for most gamers' purposes. All this for $370? Impressive.
Best WOLED
The best WOLED
LG has turned the tables on Samsung with its latest WOLED panel technology. Brighter than before and combined here with glorious 4K pixel density and image sharpness, it elbows Samsung QD-OLED tech aside and slots in as the best money can currently buy. But my goodness, that price!
Best 1440p OLED
The best 1440p OLED
If you prefer a smaller resolution and a higher refresh rate, this is the OLED gaming monitor for you. It's the ultimate 1440p monitor, but it's so expensive it disqualifies itself from contention for many gamers.
Best budget OLED ultrawide
The best budget OLED ultrawide
Alienware has created one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors and changed the perception of OLED screens for gaming, not least because you can often find one for a reasonable price. This is the glossy panel version, too, and it's sumptuous.
Best dual-mode
The best dual-mode
Should you wish for screaming fast refresh rates at 1080p but some lovely detail (and a more sedate rate) at 4K, the Alienware does its darndest to give you both. It's a pricey consideration, however, but if you want to switch it up on the regular, it's the best choice.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
