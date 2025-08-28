I am officially elderly because the new best budget 1440p monitor is better than my own, and I was very proud of it once upon a time

Back in my day, we had to crank the gear on the side of the monitor for 30 seconds to get just 10 screen refreshes. Okay, not really, but more seriously, back in my day high refresh rates were a pipe dream.

When I were a wee lad, I was content with my 60 Hz TN panel. Then, as I grew older and pleasant dreams faded behind stark realities, technology marched on and I got my mitts on a 24-inch, 144 Hz, 1080p TN monitor. Wow. I was ahead of the curve.

Then, I took the leap up to 1440p—and with an IPS panel, too. But still 144 Hz, because that's fast enough, right? That's what I've been telling myself for the past few years: It's fast enough.

And now, if seeing 540 Hz OLEDs and 610 Hz TNs at Gamescom wasn't enough, I've recently discovered the KTC H27T22C-3, which we've just crowned the best budget 1440p gaming monitor.

Previously, the Pixio PXC277 Advanced held that title. That's a 165 Hz monitor, so I could tell myself at least I was only just behind the best budget 1440p panel on the market.

But no longer. The new pick, the KTC H27T22C-3, hits 210 Hz. That's *pulls out an ancient calculator* 46% faster than mine, with a cheap price tag. And I call myself a competitive gamer? Well, I guess I don't call myself that anymore, which is just as well, really.

But enough about me and more about that KTC monitor. KTC isn't the most recognisable brand, but when testing it for his KTC H27T22C-3 review, our Jeremy found it to nail the fundamentals and not offer any less than the competition in terms of quality.

The only real downside is a lack of ports, but you get HDMI and DisplayPort, and that's all that really matters in the budget segment. Colours are great, HDR (400) is decent, and even the more moderate overdrive modes work well.

So where does that leave me? In the dust, I guess. See ya later. Or maybe it leaves me hovering over that purchase button. I shouldn't, should I? But...

The quick list