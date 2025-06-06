Two displays in one monitor is the promise and the dual-mode Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG mostly delivers and for relatively sensible money. Just note that the 1080p mode isn't truly like a native display.

Are the new generation of dual-mode monitors capable of both native 4K and a pixel-doubled 1080p alternative resolution actually worth it? It's certainly an intriguing idea. What with the ability to run much higher refresh rates in 1080p mode plus that crispy 4K native resolution, you're getting the best of both worlds. If that's the theory, one way to totally sidestep the question is to offer the dual-mode thing at little to no price premium. Then it's just a nice extra, not a feature that needs to be fully justified.

Enter the new Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG. For an Asus ROG branded 4K IPS gaming monitor, it's pretty attractively priced. In the US, it's currently available for around $450 while in the UK it's just £349. That super-low UK pricing has me suspecting that the US price could fall pretty quickly.

Whatever, with the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG you are certainly not paying a huge premium for the dual-mode feature. In this particular case, it's a 27-inch model with 160 Hz refresh in 4K mode and 320 Hz in 1080p mode. For context, the Alienware AW2725QF, another dual-mode 27 inch IPS monitor, is priced around $150 higher.

Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG specs (Image credit: Future) Screen size: 27-inch

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

Brightness: 400 nits

Contrast: 1,000:1

Response time: 1 ms

Refresh rate: 160 Hz 4k / 320 Hz 1080p

HDR: HDR10

Features: IPS panel, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with 15 W power delivery

Price: $449 | £349

Elsewhere, you get basic HDR support via HDR10 signal processing and 400 nits of brightness, 1 ms claimed response and 95% DCI-P3 coverage. There's also not only HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, but USB-C with power delivery, too.

That catch is that the USB-C power delivery is limited to 15 W, which is just about enough to charge a slumbering thin-and-light laptop but nowhere enough for a gaming portable. What's more, there's no USB hub, so it's not really offering the full single-cable solution. Oh, and for the record, Asus has chosen a matte anti-glare coating for this display, as opposed to glossy.

Still, this is a pretty appealing package for the price, especially given it's from Asus' premium ROG brand, albeit qualified by the fact that it also hails from the slightly more cost-conscious Strix sub-brand. You've certainly got your work cut out keeping up with all that branding.

Speaking of which, the XG27UCG sports ROG's signature design vibe. That means it's unambiguously gamery, especially on the rear where the ROG graphic is backlit with configurable RGB lighting that outlines brushed metal inserts.

Arguably, it would look a little silly in an office environment. But at least the front is pretty sober with the now industry-standard design aesthetic of slim bezels on three sides of the panel, plus a larger chin. Overall, it's well enough built and the stand offers a full array of adjustability, even if it's ultimately made mostly of dark grey plastic.

The OSD controls on the rear of the chassis, which include a joystick, are easy to get at and the OSD menu itself is both pretty intelligible and fairly comprehensive. My only quibble in this context, and it's pretty minor, is that the dual mode function requires two button presses and takes what feels like an age to 'reboot' and resync with Windows.

Up to a point that's understandable. In effect, the XG27UCG is becoming a "new" display when switching modes. But it does all feel a bit clunky.

This is a very sweet and punchy 4K IPS monitor.

Anywho, how does the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG actually perform? In basic terms, this is a very sweet and punchy 4K IPS monitor. If anything, it looks even brighter than its 400 nit rating and the factory calibration in terms of colour accuracy will be good enough for just about anything short of true pro-grade content creation workflows.

Being a 4K 27-inch monitor, the pixel density is super sharp, fonts look fab and in-game detail is pretty outrageous. Where things get a little more complicated is that dual resolution shizzle.

Our understanding is that Asus doesn't actually use straight-up pixel doubling to achieve 1080p on a 4K panel. You'd think that would be the most sensible approach. After all, if you double up a 1080p pixel in both directions, thus using four pixels for each 1080p "native" pixel, you end up precisely mapping to the 3,840 by 2,160 4K pixel grid.

This is known as integer scaling but, for whatever reason, it's likely not being used here, Asus instead opting for some kind of interpolation algorithm. I should say there are some indications that interpolation as opposed to integer scaling is currently the norm for most if not all of these dual-mode monitors (one probable exception being the Alienware AW2725QF I mentioned above).

I'm not clear on why this is the case as integer scaling surely makes more sense and ought to be easier to implement. As and when I get access to the right kind of monitor engineer, I hope to find out.

As it is, you wouldn't want to use this monitor's 1080p mode on the desktop. It's a little soft and blurry. However, in-game it actually works pretty well and is certainly preferable to 1080p interpolated in the normal fashion onto a 4K panel.

The 320 Hz 1080p mode is also that little bit quicker in terms of pixel response versus the 160 Hz 4K mode and obviously the latency is quite a bit better, too. The idea, here, is to deliver the best compromise between plenty of image detail and precision for general desktop use and single-player gaming, while also serving up the kind of speed and response you might want in online shooters.

The idea is the best compromise between image detail for single-player gaming and speed and response for online shooters.

And, you know what, that's largely what you get. Asus also offers very granular overdrive options, with no fewer than 20 available levels with which to tune pixel response. I found pushing the level beyond 15 began to introduce noticeable overshoot and inverse ghosting. But at around 15, this is a very nippy, crisp IPS monitor.

Obviously an OLED panel is going to be quicker. But then a 4K OLED panel is going to be a lot more expensive, too. Ultimately, if what you want is a really nice all-rounder and you are happy with or favour the 27-inch form factor, the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG is a strong all-round package.

Buy if... ✅ You want both speed and image detail: The XG27UCG's native 4K mode is super crispy while the 1080p serves up the speed.

Don't buy if... ❌ You're expecting a truly native 1080p experience: The 1080p mode looks pretty good in games, but it's a little soft and blurry on the desktop.

As for the dual-mode functionality, it doesn't quite deliver on the premise of a monitor with two native resolutions, but it certainly makes this a more versatile monitor.

If you're based in the US, it might be worth seeing what happens with the price over the next few months. As it happens, we're expecting to see high-refresh 4K monitors get a lot cheaper in the coming months, although the cheapest of them probably won't offer dual-mode functionality. That caveat aside, if you're in the market for this type of display, the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG comes recommended.