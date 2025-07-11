Get big, get curved, get OLED, and get happy with a huge $400 saving on this luscious Prime Day 32" 4K Acer gaming monitor

Acer Predator X32 X | 32-inch | 4K | QD-OLED | 240 Hz | FreeSync Premium VRR | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Acer (save $400)

This monitor is so new that we only reviewed it a few weeks ago, and yet Acer is generously slicing $400 off the price tag with this deal. Why, thank you very much, Acer. Price check: Newegg $1,199.99

Right now, as I'm typing this out, I'm sitting in front of a 32-inch, 4K QD-OLED monitor. It's not the one in this deal (it's an MSI MPG 321URX), but the reason why I mention this fact is to explain why I think this deal is worth every single cent. Obviously, one can't claim that an $800 gaming monitor is a must-buy, but if you are in the market for a spiffy new screen, then you really ought to consider this one.

The first reason why you should is the fact that this is a new model from Acer. So new, in fact, that we only just reviewed it at the end of June. And here it is, in all its glory, with a whopping $300 saving.

Next up are phrases such as "32 inches" and "4K", and most important of all, "QD-OLED"—if you want a fantastic gaming experience from your monitor, all with fabulous colors, deepest blacks, and outstanding speed, then these are terms that matter.

And as a user of such a monitor, I can assure you, they really do. I've used a 4K screen as my primary monitor for around 10 years, starting with a slow TN panel, before upgrading to a fast IPS display, before finally getting my sticky paws on the aforementioned MSI 312URX.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

If you don't mind the pun, going from a good IPS monitor to a QD-OLED one isn't a quantum leap forward, but it is noticeably better. And thanks to this screen's 240 Hz refresh rate, your eyes will never get tired or strained. It even sports two HDMI 2.1 inputs and two DisplayPort 1.4 sockets, which is very rare to see.

You're waiting for the 'but...', aren't you? Well, there isn't one as such, as the last thing to mention is purely about one's tastes in gaming monitors. The Acer Predator X32 X (note it's a single X—the X2 and X3 are different models) has a 1700R curvature to the panel.

I like curved ultrawide monitors, as they're superb for gaming immersion, but on a regular 16:9 aspect ratio, it just messes with my marbles. Fortunately, 1700R isn't a tight radius, so if you've never used a curved screen before, it won't feel too alien.

That's it for things that you might not like. It has all the usual OLED and HDR foibles that every other one does (e.g. having to put up with anti-pixel burn-in maintenance routines kicking in halfway through a game or the fact that Windows still can't do HDR properly), but they're all very easy to live with.

It's big, fast, and gorgeous to game on. And thanks to Acer thumbing its nose at the Prime Day sales, it's a genuine bargain, too.