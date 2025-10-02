There's a new king of lightweight gaming mice and I'll 1v1 anyone who disses the ultralight market

Unreasonably high refresh rates, lightweight gaming mice, and 'oh, it's 3 am again… screw it, one more round': these are the hallmarks of competitive FPS gaming. To regular folk these may seem plain insanity, but I call them home. And nothing's made me feel more at home playing competitive shooters than the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro, which I've just crowned the best lightweight gaming mouse.

The upside is it's fantastic; the downside is it's got me playing Counter-Strike again. Those games ain't quick (especially since they removed the short game mode), and my aim ain't what it once was. But that's improving quickly, in part thanks to the Sabre V2 Pro.

I first got my hands on it at Gamescom, though I had to keep schtum about that at the time. But I can tell you now: I was genuinely taken aback by how light it is. I'm used to my Logitech G Pro X Superlight for competitive gaming, and I do still love that mouse, but it weighs 63 g, almost double this Corsair one.

Part of what impressed me about the Superlight when I first fell in love with it was how it managed to achieve such a light weight while keeping its shell intact—sturdy, and free from holes. The Corsair's done that here, too, but at its much lighter weight. Our previous pick for the best lightweight gaming mouse was the Turtle Beach Burst II Air, and that one is 11 g heavier.

And listen, I know the 'ultralight' market might baffle some, but if you're into competitive shooters I really think they can help. Whether it's placebo or real, I find a light mouse to be much easier to aim with.

The main sacrifices to get the Sabre V2 Pro so lightweight are, well, pretty much everything other than sturdiness and performance. There are just five buttons, meaning you don't even get a dedicated DPI button. Instead, you long-hold RMB and the back button to cycle through DPIs. You also don't get RGB, and battery life is just 70 hours at 1 kHz polling.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

But all of that is fine for a lightweight mouse for esports. In fact, the less clutter the better. Corsair's even decluttered the app side of things, as to make any changes to DPI presets, binds, and so on, you just use a minimalist web app. That's Corsair knowing its target audience with this mouse.

All you want, if you're looking for a lightweight mouse, is something that's very light and very performant. And the Corsair delivers this, as the Sabre V2 Pro impeccable tracking and wireless connectivity, and the 36 g does make the mouse feel like it glides under hand. UPE skates rather than PTFE are a slight let-down, but I'd bet third-party replacements will roll onto the market before long.

I really don't have any hesitation naming this the best lightweight gaming mouse. It's certainly given me my FPS mojo back, as rusty and practically elderly (for competitive gaming) as I might be. And it's not even overpriced compared to the many $130+ top tier gaming mice out there right now.

For anyone who's not so into competitive FPS gaming, other options might be a better bet. The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is still our overall top pick, and that's mighty lightweight, too, at just 56g—though it is much more expensive. You can find all our other recommendations for different use cases and budgets below.

The quick list