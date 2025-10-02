There's a new king of lightweight gaming mice and I'll 1v1 anyone who disses the ultralight market

Unreasonably high refresh rates, lightweight gaming mice, and 'oh, it's 3 am again… screw it, one more round': these are the hallmarks of competitive FPS gaming. To regular folk these may seem plain insanity, but I call them home. And nothing's made me feel more at home playing competitive shooters than the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro, which I've just crowned the best lightweight gaming mouse.
The upside is it's fantastic; the downside is it's got me playing Counter-Strike again. Those games ain't quick (especially since they removed the short game mode), and my aim ain't what it once was. But that's improving quickly, in part thanks to the Sabre V2 Pro.
I first got my hands on it at Gamescom, though I had to keep schtum about that at the time. But I can tell you now: I was genuinely taken aback by how light it is. I'm used to my Logitech G Pro X Superlight for competitive gaming, and I do still love that mouse, but it weighs 63 g, almost double this Corsair one.
Part of what impressed me about the Superlight when I first fell in love with it was how it managed to achieve such a light weight while keeping its shell intact—sturdy, and free from holes. The Corsair's done that here, too, but at its much lighter weight. Our previous pick for the best lightweight gaming mouse was the Turtle Beach Burst II Air, and that one is 11 g heavier.
And listen, I know the 'ultralight' market might baffle some, but if you're into competitive shooters I really think they can help. Whether it's placebo or real, I find a light mouse to be much easier to aim with.
The main sacrifices to get the Sabre V2 Pro so lightweight are, well, pretty much everything other than sturdiness and performance. There are just five buttons, meaning you don't even get a dedicated DPI button. Instead, you long-hold RMB and the back button to cycle through DPIs. You also don't get RGB, and battery life is just 70 hours at 1 kHz polling.
But all of that is fine for a lightweight mouse for esports. In fact, the less clutter the better. Corsair's even decluttered the app side of things, as to make any changes to DPI presets, binds, and so on, you just use a minimalist web app. That's Corsair knowing its target audience with this mouse.
All you want, if you're looking for a lightweight mouse, is something that's very light and very performant. And the Corsair delivers this, as the Sabre V2 Pro impeccable tracking and wireless connectivity, and the 36 g does make the mouse feel like it glides under hand. UPE skates rather than PTFE are a slight let-down, but I'd bet third-party replacements will roll onto the market before long.
I really don't have any hesitation naming this the best lightweight gaming mouse. It's certainly given me my FPS mojo back, as rusty and practically elderly (for competitive gaming) as I might be. And it's not even overpriced compared to the many $130+ top tier gaming mice out there right now.
For anyone who's not so into competitive FPS gaming, other options might be a better bet. The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is still our overall top pick, and that's mighty lightweight, too, at just 56g—though it is much more expensive. You can find all our other recommendations for different use cases and budgets below.
The quick list
1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed
4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal
5. Best lightweight:
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro
6. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
7. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro
8. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro
9. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5
The best gaming mice
Best wireless
The best overall
The DeathAdder has been refined once more, and this version is the best iteration yet. With a 45K sensor, 8K polling, clicky Gen-4 switches and a superbly premium-feeling coating, it's now the crème de la crème of gaming mice. Lovely dongle, too.
Best wired
The best wired
An ergonomic and wired masterpiece, the G502 X has a good range of buttons to program—even a hot-swappable one. Pair that with a sturdy build and an infinite scroll, and it's a super-easy wired mouse to recommend.
Budget wireless
The best budget wireless
A superb back-to-basics gaming mouse, the G305 Lightspeed is a super affordable way to nab Logitech's best sensor yet. It's not a complex mouse, but it lasts ages on a single AA battery and feels fantastically light under your grip.
Budget wired
The best budget wired
Super light in weight, super accurate in tracking, and super value in money. There's nothing to touch the Model O Eternal at this price point, and if the cable was better quality, it would outshine far more expensive mice.
Best lightweight
The best lightweight
This one's for all you who are into competitive shooters. The Corsair Sabre V2 Pro is incredibly light at just 36 g, meaning faster flickshots and easier tiny aim adjustments. It's also not full of tons of little holes, which is a bonus for an ultralight mouse.
Best MMO
The best MMO
It's taken a while, but Corsair has taken the crown from Razer when it comes to the best gaming mouse for MMO and MOBA players. And, to be honest, with its extended Stream Deck compatibility, it's pretty good for everyone else, too.
⬇️ Click to load more of the best gaming mice⬇️
Best compact
The best for small hands
The Cobra Pro is great for all you small-handers out there. It's a solid all-rounder just like the DeathAdder HyperSpeed, but dinky. It's great for claw- and fingertip-grippers, too.
Best ambidextrous
The best ambidextrous
Thanks to a very handy set of magnetically swappable side buttons and an ambidextrous shape, the Logitech G Pro is an easy pick for left-handers and ambi-handers alike. It's a fantastic gaming mouse all round, actually, no matter what your use case.
Best ergonomic
The best ergonomic
The Keychron M5 might look a little funny if you're not used to vertical mice, but if so, let me introduce you to the shape that might just save your wrist from RSI. This mouse is comfy, ergonomic, and crucially, doesn't sacrifice its sensor's gaming credentials to achieve this.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
