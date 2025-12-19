The Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse is now even cheaper than it was during the Cyber Monday sales
A nippy nipper with a bite taken out of the price.
Simple, lightweight, fast and accurate. What more do you need from a gaming mouse? Because it eschews all the fancy gadgets that so many mice have these days, you save a bundle of cash and get a really long battery life, too.
Key specs: 26K sensor | Wireless | 55 g weight
Price check: Razer $89.99
Between the clutter and all of the anime figurines of Miku Hatsune, I don't have much room on my desk. But rather than regale you with my personal theory that the army of Miku is multiplying by some as yet unobserved method of mitosis (Miku-mitosis, if you will), I'm going to instead focus on a great deal I found on a wireless mouse that makes the most of the limited space I've got to play with.
If Nick hadn't written his Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed review back in June of 2024, there's a good chance I would've put this wireless squeaker forward for a hardware award this year, as it's what I personally use every day. Now you too can swing this lightweight rodent around for less, with the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed now only $65 at Amazon. If you're just joining us, that's its lowest ever price.
- Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.
This nimble mouse glides smoothly over whatever small patch of mousepad I give it. Granted, you don't need all the space in the world to scroll through dialogue choices or sort through your options in a turn-based fight, this mouse is also plenty responsive for the more competitive PC gamer. Offering a 1,000 Hz polling rate, 26,000 DPI, and a top speed of 500 IPS, it's a nippy little thing without going all out pro (and then sporting a significantly larger price tag to match).
The best thing about this wireless gaming mouse, though, is how infrequently it has to become a wired gaming mouse in order to charge. Despite only weighing about 55 grams, this itty-bitty mouse is packing a 100-hour battery under its ergonomic hood. Couple that with its solid 2.4 GHz wireless dongle connection, and it's a bit of kit that simply works beautifully and asks for very little in return.
As an RGB-lit, kitty-eared headset girlie, I seem to always have something plugged in and charging. So, I especially appreciate not often seeing the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed in that rotation. It requires such infrequent charging that I'm actually not sure if I have to charge it every two weeks or, dare I say it, maybe closer to once every month—either way, it's a testament to just how little brain space this mouse demands.
Now, as previously heavily implied, I'm not a huge competitive PC gamer. I'm much more likely to hide in a bush than run towards the rumble in Arc Raiders—also, I'll admit I tend to play that specific title on a controller because there is something wrong with me (perhaps the losing battle against the army of Miku gave it away).
Anyway, I've gotten sidetracked. My point was that this mouse also offers a total of 6 programmable buttons, with two on the left-hand side for right-handed gamers. That's not something I personally make a lot of use of, but I do see the appeal of squishing a wasp Arc drone with your thumb.
👉Check out all of Amazon's gaming mice deals here👈
1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed
4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal
5. Best lightweight:
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro
6. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
7. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro
8. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro
9. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5
10. Best customizable:
Orbital Pathfinder
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.