Razer Synapse isn't the most lightweight, stable piece of peripheral software. In fact, only last week I tested a bunch of gaming mouse software and found Synapse to chomp up the most RAM by quite a margin. And it's local software, too, meaning you need to have it installed as a separate app on your machine. But no longer, at least for some mice and keyboards, because Synapse Web has finally left beta. Just in time for the launch of the Viper V4 Pro.

I covered the browser-based software when it went into beta a couple of months ago, and was happy that Razer had finally taken the plunge. But also a little disappointed that it wasn't working with my Razer keyboard, which should have worked. But it was in beta, after all, so hopefully those kinds of kinks will be smoothed out now it's actually out.

(Image credit: Future)

Just don't expect every Razer mouse to work with it straight away. I'm told by the company that the list of compatible products is "pretty small right now, but we’ll be adding more as time goes on."

Article continues below

Razer also suggests that the web software is going to offer a lot more than it did during beta, essentially replicating the full local Synapse feature set, but in-browser. Which is great. However much of a buggy resource-hog the local software might be at times, it does offer a bunch of features. Sensor rotation on supported mice, for instance, is something Razer offers that plenty of other peripheral companies still don't.

I should note that this isn't just for Razer mice, but keyboards, too. In fact, keyboards were Synapse Web's original MO during beta.

We'll have to see how it all goes—which mice will be supported and when, how well it works, and so on—but the fact that it's here is a good sign. Corsair already has web software, and with Razer jumping on board, too, we can hopefully have more options for how we want to configure our peripherals moving forwards, regardless of which mouse or keyboard manufacturer we choose.