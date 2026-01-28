Razer has just launched a web app you can use to manage your peripherals, called Synapse Web for Chromium-based browsers. It's in beta right now, though, and is very limited in scope. Currently, just three keyboards are supported: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro, Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini, and Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8 kHz.

In fact, although it could possibly be some peculiarity of my setup, it's in such a beta state that I couldn't get it working with the Huntsman V3 Pro. I installed the firmware for the keyboard through the separate firmware updater, and it was working with traditional Synapse, but no luck with Synapse Web; it just says "no compatible devices found." It's not a problem with my browser, either, because Corsair's web hub works for me, and that seems to use the same WebHID protocol. YMMV here, though.

Once the wrinkles get ironed out and hopefully more devices are added, it should be a massive boon for any Razer users who don't want to deal with what, at times, can feel like local bloatware. Which is surely everyone by now, right?

That's not so much because of memory usage—for me, the Synapse app uses less than 270 MB in the background and 600 MB when opened, which isn't a massive burden for a system with 32 GB of RAM. Rather, it just doesn't feel great to have a PC running a million different, potentially conflicting applications from different peripheral makers all at the same time.

As I said, I couldn't load up my device, but Chrome used just 111 MB of memory, albeit without the device loaded. Hopefully, there will just be a reduction in memory usage compared to the app, even when it's all fully working. Background usage doesn't really matter as you can just exit the local Synapse app when you don't need to use it, but the browser might use less memory when in the background, too.

(Image credit: Razer)

Another benefit will hopefully be being able to use it to manage your compatible Razer devices on Linux, without having to install third-party drivers and software. That being said, you might need to fiddle with some files to enable your browser to access your device via WebHID. I recently discovered this in Ubuntu while trying to manage the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro in the Corsair web app.

A downside of browser-based software, on the other hand, is that you can't use it if your internet goes down or there are server-side issues. In which case, it's good to have the option for both local and online changes, perhaps keeping the local software installed but not constantly running, and using the online one when you can.

Regardless of how limited it is and any issues it currently faces, it's a step in the right direction. It's a mark against a mouse or keyboard in 2026, I think, if it can't be managed in the browser and instead requires local software. Especially when that software is as notoriously temperamental as Razer Synapse. So, more of this, please, peripheral makers.