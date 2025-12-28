Gear of the Year (Image credit: Future) Check out more of the year's best tech in our PC Gamer Hardware Awards 2025 coverage.

This year has been very good to us on the mouse front. We've not only seen some fantastic iterations on already-great designs—hello Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro—but also some genuinely new and interesting leaps forward.

The other two nominees for the best gaming mouse of 2025 epitomise this, with one being a big leap forward in light mouse weight, and the other being a big leap in customisability. In addition to these, though, 2025 has given us a bunch of great new mice in pretty much every niche.

Want an MMO mouse? Great, you have the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE. Want an ergonomic mouse? You have the Keychron M5. Want something very cheap but high quality? No problem, you have the Glorious Model O Eternal. There's even been something for those of you looking for a nostalgia hit in the form of the 8BitDo Retro R8.

All those are genuinely fantastic mice, too. Which means narrowing down all of these to just three nominees for the best gaming mouse of 2025 was a little difficult. But I reckon this is it; the three gaming mice below are the best we've seen all year, for different reasons.

Best gaming mouse 2025: the nominees

Best gaming mouse 2025 nominee Corsair Sabre V2 Pro

The Corsair Sabre V2 Pro genuinely shocked me this year. I got my mitts on it at Gamescom and could not believe how light it was. I kind of still can't.



At just 36 g, it's a genuine step forward in the ultralight market, especially considering others that get close (say, 39 g) tend to have giant holes in the underside. Not this one, it's as solid as they come, and doesn't feel flimsy in the slightest.



It cuts back on pretty much everything else—RGB, buttons, battery life—but it's worth it for competitive FPS gaming. I feel about this mouse the same way I did about the original Logitech G Pro X Superlight when it launched a few years ago: It's a genuine jump forwards in the ultralight mouse market.



Read our full Corsair Sabre V2 Pro review.

Best gaming mouse 2025 nominee Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

While the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro epitomises all that the industry is capable of in terms of cutting down mouse weight right now, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro epitomises all that it's capable off, well, across the board. It might not be the absolute lightest, or the most perfectly ergonomic, and so on—there are mice that better suit those individual, niche use cases—but it's the mouse that best combines all these things the best and with the least compromise.



To give you just a quick idea of what I'm talking about, this mouse not only has a top-end, 45K DPI sensor and a wonderfully solid, premium shell, but it's also got 150 hours of battery life and somehow weighs a very light 55 g. One of those things on their own would be great, but throw them all together and you have something seriously impressive.



Then, of course, there's the staple DeathAdder shape. This isn't exactly new for 2025, but as they say, if it ain't broken don't fix it. And the DeathAdder design is about as far from broken as I can imagine.



Read our full Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro review.

Best gaming mouse 2025 nominee Orbital Pathfinder

This is a first, I think, not just for this year but in general. This is a gaming mouse that lets you adjust things to a ridiculous degree, to get it just right for your hand and your grip style. We've seen similar from DIY-ers, but none that come as a whole, easy-to-set-up package like this.



To boil it all down, it comes with a ton of different panels that can fit on the sides and on the rear of the mouse. These are all different shapes and sizes, which means you can mix and match them to get the perfect height and width of your mouse. Though, as our Zak notes in his review, once you've picked the right ones for you, you probably won't touch the rest again.



It's definitely a gaming mouse, too, given its 30K DPI, up to 8K polling, and light 52–55 g weight. So, if you've ever looked at all the gaming mice on the market and thought 'how do I know which one will suit my hand?', Orbital has given you a solution this year.



Read our full Orbital Pathfinder review.

One of these fine rodents is going to be announced as the best gaming mouse of 2025 . But not just yet. For that, you'll have to wait until New Year's Eve, so stay tuned!