Save 25% ($10) Glorious Gaming Model O Eternal: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon You aren't packing an incredibly high DPI or polling rate into this mouse, but you are getting strong performance for the price, as well as a lightweight, comfortable build, and solid software. Cheap and cheerful is the aim here, and it knocks it out of the park for just $30. Key specs: 12,000 DPI | 300 IPS | 1,000 Hz | 55 g Price check: Best Buy $29.99

As you get into the budget price point for gaming gear, you may lose out on super competitive specs, but you don't have to settle for poor build quality or dull looks, and the Glorious Gaming Model O Eternal proves that.

Right now, in the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can pick it up for $30. That's a saving of $10, or 25% off, the mouse that we reckon is the best budget wired gaming mouse money can buy. Both the white and black models are available at this price, though the differences between the two are purely aesthetic.

We're scouting around for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals.

Our Reece gave this little rodent a 92% in their review earlier this year, saying, "The Glorious Model O Eternal is a simply brilliant ultralight gaming mouse. Just go grab one and see for yourself."

It doesn't match the 45K DPI of the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, but it's also less than one-fifth of the price. Still, the 12K DPI it's rocking is plenty for anyone other than the most competitive professional gamer.

Rounding out its spec sheet is a strong 1,000 Hz polling rate, max acceleration of 50 g and a max speed of 300 IPS. This all comes together to make a mouse that is plenty snappy and punches a good above its weight class.

Speaking of weight, the Model O Eternal sits at just 55 g, which means you should have no problem flinging it across your mousepad, and the PTFE feet should help it slide comfortably while it does.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In our testing, we not only found the Model O Eternal to be accurate but also super comfortable. The symmetrical chassis is cosy in the hand and the holes in the shell, which helps keep that weight down, serve to shine RGB into even the most dark gaming corner. The white model we tested looks pretty when all lit up, and it's accentuated with greys in the form of extra buttons. It certainly doesn't look and feel as budget as it is.

Perhaps the biggest sign of the Model O Eternal's lower price point is its cable. It just has a bit of a sticky feel, which can be a tad awkward. Being only wired means you will have to keep it constantly plugged in, though this may be a happy accident if you're as fond of forgetting to plug in a mouse as some people I know are.