Here are the five Cyber Monday gaming mice deals we recommend under $60
You can get a lot for a little.
Gaming mice are getting awfully good, aren't they? As the best gaming mice climb up into the tens of thousands of DPI and nearly 10,000 polling rate, the budget choices are coming up alongside them. You can get near competitive specs for not that much money now, and Cyber Monday is a great time to make an upgrade.
- We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here
From a pretty $30 wired choice to a snappy wireless $60 rodent, there are plenty of solid choices this Cyber Monday, and these are the five you should put on your radar.
The Collection
The Details
Read moreRead less▼
Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral.
Key specs: Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed
Price check: Best Buy $19.99
Read moreRead less▼
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas.
Key specs: Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed
Price check: Best Buy $27.99
Read moreRead less▼
You aren't packing an incredibly high DPI or polling rate into this mouse, but you are getting strong performance for the price, as well as a lightweight, comfortable build, and solid software. Cheap and cheerful is the aim here, and it knocks it out of the park for just $30.
Key specs: 12,000 DPI | 300 IPS | 1,000 Hz | 55 g
Price check: Best Buy $29.99
Read moreRead less▼
This is a good price on a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with an astonishing amount of customisation potential. The G502 Hero uses the Hero 25K sensor for accuracy, 11 customisable buttons with onboard memory, and comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package.
Key specs: Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed
Price check: Best Buy $37.98
Read moreRead less▼
We gave this mouse an 85% in our review just earlier this year, praising its very low weight, huge battery life, and super-responsive feel. It doesn't have quite as many fun extras as competitors and can be a bit of a fingerprint magnet, but it is a super solid choice at just $70.
Key specs: Wireless | 26,000 DPI | Symmetrical
Price check: Best Buy $59.99
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.