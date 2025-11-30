Gaming mice are getting awfully good, aren't they? As the best gaming mice climb up into the tens of thousands of DPI and nearly 10,000 polling rate, the budget choices are coming up alongside them. You can get near competitive specs for not that much money now, and Cyber Monday is a great time to make an upgrade.

From a pretty $30 wired choice to a snappy wireless $60 rodent, there are plenty of solid choices this Cyber Monday, and these are the five you should put on your radar.

The Collection

The Details

Save $17.50 Logitech G203: was $34.99 now $17.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral. Key specs: Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed Price check: Best Buy $19.99

Save $23.50 Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49.99 now $26.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas. Key specs: Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed Price check: Best Buy $27.99

Save 25% ($10) Glorious Gaming Model O Eternal: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ You aren't packing an incredibly high DPI or polling rate into this mouse, but you are getting strong performance for the price, as well as a lightweight, comfortable build, and solid software. Cheap and cheerful is the aim here, and it knocks it out of the park for just $30. Key specs: 12,000 DPI | 300 IPS | 1,000 Hz | 55 g Price check: Best Buy $29.99