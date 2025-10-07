Button mashers rejoice, our favorite MMO gaming mouse just got a whopping discount to its lowest ever price

Save $60 Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE | 12 side buttons: was $139.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This is the ideal mouse for anyone looking to bash more buttons than many might consider reasonable. That primarily means MMO and MOBA gamers, but also some productivity users. It's a tad heavy, but you get a movable side-button panel and even Stream Deck function compatibility. Key specs: Wireless | 16 programmable buttons (12 on the side) | 33K DPI | 1,000 Hz polling | 161 g

I'm usually all about that featherweight touch to gaming mice, but I can't help but feel a twinge of envy when I see a good MMO mouse go on sale. It brings me back to my World of Warcraft days and gives me some retrospective envy—there I was, stretching my hand across to hit various keyboard keys, when I could have had something like this all along.

This particular MMO mouse is our absolute favorite one, and we reckon it's actually the best MMO mouse on the market right now. It's on sale for $80 ($60 off) at Amazon for the October Prime Day sales—and thankfully, you don't have to have a Prime membership to pick one up for this price.

The Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gets everything right when it comes to MMO mice. We've seen plenty of such mice, and very few of them can claim this.

Probably the stand-out general feature here is the fact that the side buttons alternate textures and are entirely movable. Well, the panel they sit on is movable, meaning you can place the whole 12-button cluster in just the right spot for your thumb. The alternating button row textures also allow you to locate which button you want to press more easily.

In addition to that, you also get Stream Deck compatibility, which means you can use Stream Deck functions on the side buttons. This is perfect for anyone who wants to use the mouse while streaming, as you can use it to change OBS scenes and so on. In her review, Hope explained that once you get used to it, using it "can make a stream feel far more natural."

Of course, it doesn't match the performance chops of competitive-oriented gaming mice, with 'just' a 33,000 DPI optical sensor, 1,000 Hz polling, and a hefty 161 g weight. But MMO mice aren't really meant to. And as far as it goes for this purpose—MMO or MOBA gaming, or heck, even productivity tasks that require you to use a lot of hotkeys—it's fantastic. And at this lowest-ever price, it's damn near ideal.

Oh hey, and I almost forgot to mention: It's wireless, too. Cable-free all day baby.

