This RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop keeps getting cheaper and it's making all those $2,000+ machines look like terrible deals

Ah, the MSI Vector 16 HX AI. I've written so much about this gaming laptop over the past few months, I could pretty much recite the specs sheet in my sleep. There's a very good reason for all those words, however—not only is it fantastic value at regular prices, but for some reason I can't quite comprehend, it keeps getting cheaper.

At $1,575 at Best Buy right now, this is the best price I've seen it at yet. It's not just beating every other RTX 5070 Ti machine by a massive margin, but giving regular ol' RTX 5070 laptops a good thrashing in the pricing stakes, too.

Sure, it's not a perfect machine. For a start, I'd like to see 32 GB of RAM in all gaming laptops in 2025 rather than the 16 GB of DDR5 you get here—but it's a very easy (and cheap) upgrade to perform, and 16 GB is just about good enough for now.

The screen is merely fine, the chassis is a bit plastic-y, and it can get loud under duress. But honestly, what's on offer here is still a stonking amount of portable gaming power for hundreds of dollars less than all of its nearest competition, and for that I must laud it once more.

The RTX 5070 Ti is a much more powerful mobile GPU than the regular RTX 5070, particularly here in 140 W trim. It's paired with a 1200p display that might not be the highest of resolutions, but will look fantastic with that graphics chip pumping plenty of pixels towards its 240 Hz refresh rate.

Match that with a 20-core (eight Performance, 12 Efficient) Intel CPU, and you've got yourself a mighty gaming machine for the cash. It's genuinely astonishing to me that this laptop keeps dropping in price, given just how many more delicious frames you'll be getting out of it compared to its similarly priced competition. It's the best gaming laptop deal in our listings at the moment, and while it keeps dropping, I'll happily keep writing about it.

RTX 50-series laptops are still pricier than I'd like, in general. This one, though? It's a darn good deal that keeps getting better.