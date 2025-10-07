This Alienware RTX 5080 gaming laptop has a massive $1,000 discount in the Prime Day sales, to match its honking great chassis

Save $1,000 Alienware 18 Area-51 | RTX 5080: was $3,549.99 now $2,549.99 at Dell "A new age of power is born" says Dell in this Alienware laptop's blurb. Well, while I wouldn't quite go that far, it is a remarkably beefy machine with a huge discount, and that's good enough for me. This RTX 5080-toting lappy has a 300 Hz 1600p 18-inch screen, of all things, which should really be able to show off that mobile GPU's chops with aplomb. It's also got 32 GB of RAM, a 24-core bleeding-edge Intel chip, and... a 1 TB SSD. Surely a 2 TB model would be more suitable for Dell's new age? Whatever. It's still a mega gaming laptop—although being 18-inches, I doubt you'll want it in your backpack for too long.



Key specs: RTX 5080 | Core Ultra 9 275 HX | 18-inch | 1600p | 300 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD |

We're properly into the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days now. Or is it October Prime Day? Whatever, Dell has kicked off its own sales event with a staggering $1,000 off this Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop, and that's a seriously hefty saving on... well, a seriously hefty 18-inch lappy.

Our Nick reviewed the RTX 5090 version of this particular machine and came away very impressed with its performance. It's not like the RTX 5080 version will be a slouch, either, as it's the full 175 W spec of Nvidia's second-fastest mobile GPU—and one we've tested extensively in many other models.

Cliff notes? It's fast. Very, very fast. While you'll still need some DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation help to take advantage of the refresh rate of this 1600p panel (it's a whopping 300 Hz, for goodness sake), I reckon you'll have a grand old time seeing your games blown up on an 18-inch screen and running like water.

And while this beast looks like pain to transport (although I have been known to hump a 17-inch laptop around on my back, so it's certainly do-able), the trade off is serious cooling performance for the high-spec components inside. It's going to need it, too, as not only does it have to cool an RTX 5080 mobile going at full pelt, it's also got to contend with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU.

For the uninitiated, that's a 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) mobile chip, and one we've also tested extensively in the past. It's massively quick at both gaming and productivity tasks, but it also runs rather hot—so sticking one in a large-and-in-charge chassis with mega cooling is a clever move on Alienware's part.

You also get 32 GB of decently-speedy DDR5-6400, and... oh, a 1 TB SSD. That's the only thing I'd consider upgrading, to be honest, as 1 TB feels a little tight on a $2,000+ laptop. It's fine to get started with, but I'd take advantage of the two extra M2 sockets and stick at least one 2 TB drive in there. Should I mention that we're also finding tons of cheap SSD drives during this Prime Day sales period?

I know, my segues are impeccable. Anyway, this is a hugely powerful machine, and while the price tag isn't exactly budget-range (even with a $1,000 discount), this laptop is currently coming in cheaper than a lot of other RTX 5080 machines right now.

And if you don't mind a chonky form factor, I reckon this monster should make for a magnificent desktop replacement. Just don't feed it after midnight, yes?