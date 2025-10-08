The best sub-$1,500 gaming laptop deals still alive and kicking this October Prime Day

And so, Amazon's October Prime Day sale draws to a close. Big Deal Days, we hardly knew ye. Well, technically. Like most major sales events, we're expecting many of the discounts to continue over the next few days at least, but still, according to Amazon, it finishes today, October 8. That doesn't mean other retailers won't keep the deals flowing, though.

As a result, we're still rounding up the best discounts as we speak, and I've put together a selection of sub-$1,500 gaming laptop deals that are still live at the time of writing. Each one has been hand-picked by our crack hardware team as a brilliant value proposition, so feel free to shop away. You haven't missed the boat yet, folks.

Save $200 Acer Nitro V 16 AI | RTX 5050: was $899 now $699 at Walmart This is a pretty appealing price for a capable 16-inch gaming laptop with a modern GPU. Sure, it's an RTX 5050, which needs to be affordable to be worthwhile, but this Acer Nitro V 16 AI is certainly that. It has a good screen for the money, too. A 180 Hz, 1200p IPS. Oh, and while the storage capacity isn't great, there's space for another drive under the hood. Key specs: RTX 5050 | Ryzen 5 240 | 16-inch | 1200p | 180 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD Read more ▼

Save $490 Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 10 | RTX 5060: was $1,299.99 now $809.99 at Lenovo USA Yup, that's nearly a $500 saving on a machine we were already pretty impressed with in terms of pricing. That makes it an easy recommendation, though there are a couple of caveats to note. Our favorite thing about this machine is the excellent 1080p gaming performance, but what you don't get is a good memory/SSD config. With 16 GB of DDR5, it's not bad on the RAM capacity front, but it's single-channel. You're also only getting a 512 GB SSD for the money, which is pretty miserly. But at this price, with that performance, it's a pretty easy pill to swallow. Key specs: Ryzen 7 250 | RTX 5060 (115 W) | 16 GB DDR5-5600 (single channel) | 512 GB SSD Read more ▼

Save $220 Gigabyte Gaming A16 | RTX 5060: was $1,299.99 now $1,079.99 at Best Buy Gigabyte's budget gaming laptops are creeping into the discount range once more, and it's good to see them back. This one's got a well-weighted set of components for the price, including an 85 W variant of the RTX 5060. That puts it on the lower-powered side of things, but at least it can take advantage of Multi Frame Gen and DLSS 4. Plus, a 1200p screen is a good match for this particular GPU, and its 165 Hz refresh rate is plenty nippy. It might not be mega-powered, but it's got the sort of specs that make it a very well-rounded laptop for all sorts of tasks, especially as you're getting 32 GB of RAM and a good-sized SSD thrown into the bargain. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Core i7 13620H | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD



Price check: Amazon $1,235.32 Read more ▼

Save $90 Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 5060: was $1,189.99 now $1,099.99 at Newegg Boo, boo to the 512 GB SSD. Still, it's one of the easiest things to upgrade on any gaming laptop, and this one provides you with a lovely OLED display, which is rare to see on a laptop at this price. The RTX 5060 might be one of Nvidia's lower-stack mobile GPUs, but DLSS and Frame Gen will be the great equaliser here to make the most of that 1600p panel. Lenovo makes some excellent gaming laptops, and this one gives you a fair bit of bang for your buck for the money. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Ryzen 7 260 | 15.1-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD Price check: Lenovo $1,314.99 Read more ▼

Save $450 Gigabyte Aero X16 | RTX 5070: was $1,649.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy I reckon this Gigabyte machine is a fairly handsome beast, and although the price has jumped around a lot recently, it's still a very good deal on an RTX 5070 machine. It might be an 85 W variant, but DLSS 4 and Nvidia's AI doohickies should make up a fair bit of the difference when pushing that 1600p panel. 32 GB of DDR5 is nice to see, and it looks like there's plenty of upgrade potential here too, should you wish to up the RAM or cram in a bigger SSD.



Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 7 350 | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Amazon $1,429.99 Read more ▼

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 | RTX 4070: $1,199.99 at Amazon With a 110 W version of the RTX 4070, with wee Acer has plenty of grunt about it, and that 120 Hz refresh 1600p panel will make a really crisp screen for a 14-inch laptop. You're also getting a full 1 TB SSD alongside your 16 GB of soldered memory (no upgrades happening there) and a decent Meteor Lake CPU at its heart. It's one of Intel's more efficient chips, with six Performance and eight Efficient cores, which ought to help with the battery life of this portable machine. Key specs: RTX 4070 | Core Ultra 7 155H | 14-inch | 1600p | 120 Hz | 16 GB LPDDR5X | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $350 Asus TUF A16 | RTX 5070: was $1,699.99 now $1,349.99 at Best Buy Continuing on the RTX 5070 laptop discount train, how about this TUF beastie? Sure, it's only got a 1200p screen, but that just means the mobile GPU shouldn't struggle making the most of the 165 Hz refresh rate, particularly when Multi Frame Generation is thrown into the mix. It's also got 32 GB of RAM, which makes a real change at this price point from the many, many 16 GB laptops we were finding up until recently. A very tidy gaming laptop for the cash, and one I'm eyeing with my personal funds.



Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen 9 270 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD



Price check: Amazon $1,779 Read more ▼

Save $475 Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 5070: was $1,924.99 now $1,449.99 at Lenovo USA An OLED display, a full-fat RTX 5070, and a 20-core Intel CPU? Don't mind if I do. This Lenovo lappy has a serious amount of firepower for the cash, but the real star feature is that 16-inch 1600p panel. You'll still need a dose of DLSS and perhaps the odd dash of Multi Frame Generation to really make the most of it, but this is a laptop with a handsome set of features (and a lovely chassis) for very sensible cash, and quite the desirable thing. Key specs: RTX 5070 | Core Ultra 7 255HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz OLED | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD



Price check: Best Buy $2,103.06 (32 GB variant) Read more ▼

Save $600 HP Omen Max 16 | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,099.99 now $1,499.99 at HP US If you did a double-take, you're in good company. This HP machine is the first RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've seen drop below the $1,500 mark, even if it's only by a single cent. That's a remarkably powerful GPU (here in top-wattage spec), combined with a chonky eight-core AMD chip and a pleasingly well-weighted 1200p display, which means it should have no issue spitting out plenty of frames to make the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate. The RAM is a little meagre at 16 GB, and the SSD is very small, but both can be upgraded with relative ease—and compromises have to be made somewhere at this price. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen AI 7 H 350 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD Read more ▼