OneXPlayer is releasing an ROG Flow Z13 competitor with its own massive gaming tablet powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

Portable PC gaming has never been bigger, with things like the Steam Deck, gaming laptops, and even tablets being developed with gamers in mind. OneXPlayer is a brand that's gone all in on the handheld PC market, giving us Steam Deck competitors that range from unimpressive fat tablets like the OneXPlayer X1 handheld to the much improved Strix Point powered OneXFly F1. Now it's endeavouring to shake up the gaming tablet PC market with its new Super X 2-in-1 gaming tablet.

The Super X looks a lot like the original Microsoft Surface tablets with a kick standable screen attached to a fabric keyboard. The AMOLED touchscreen is 14 inches with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, HDR support, and VRR. Like the original surface, this also supports stylus use with up to 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, so if you want to use your tablet for touch screen or artsy jobs it should still suit.

Under the hood is where we get into gaming territory, and here we are seeing something a lot more like Asus's ROG Flow Z13. The Super X is packing an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU that's paired with a Radeon 8060S integrated GPU. OneXPlayer claims this delivers performance somewhere between RTX 4060 and an RTX 4070 mobile chips, and even allows for ray tracing support and AMD's fancy FSR 4 upscalling. In our testing in the Framework Desktop, which has the same chip inside it, it's similar to a desktop RTX 4060 or Arc B580 for performance.

Naturally gaming isn't the only target market for this portable PC, not when AI exists. The Super X packs a XDNA 2 Neural Processing unit built to run large language models locally on the device. The claim is it can run modules like Llama 3.2 and DeepSeek R1 with up to 14 billion parameters without needing to go online to share the power draw. That's what we reckon the Framework Desktop is best for, too.

To help run all this the Super X has up to 128 GB of LPDDR5x memory, some of which can even be used as VRAM to help boost that GPU. For storage, it'll have at least one M.2 slot in there, though here's hoping for a couple.

But it brings me to my next biggest question about this gaming tablet. Sure it's packing some serious specs but if you've ever had a device of this form factor that claimed to be anywhere near this powerful, you'll know it has drawbacks. Cooling can be a huge one, and I wonder if the vapor chamber cooling system is going to handle these loads—let alone how loud it's going to be doing so, or how long the 83.5 Wh battery will last.

It's often hard to use a device like this and come out on top, rather than wishing you either had a proper gaming laptop or a useful tablet. Ideally these devices would be amazing, but they often feel like too many compromises to do either job well. That's exactly how we felt after spending some time with Asus's Strix tablet, and with the Super X positioned as a clear competitor to the Z13, it's likely we will see more of the same disappointment.