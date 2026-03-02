Once upon a time, I had a mid-range gaming laptop, a cheap drawing tablet, and a creative dream eternally constricted by all the dang wires. The latest luxurious Strix Halo 2-in-1 laptop from Lenovo would've been the dream for my younger self—though likely would've fallen far outside her budget.

The just announced Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a is a Copilot+ PC, built on top of a AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series processor, that's geared towards "high-intensity creative multitasking." We've seen this chip lineup before in the odd tablet and mini PC, even handhelds, but less so in actual laptops. It should come with a beefy iGPU at the very least.

I'm personally much less interested in all of that, but can't help going googly eyed for what is essentially a drawing tablet right there in the chassis. Called the Force Pad, this Wacom-powered track pad can act like "an on-device drawing surface."

You can sketch upon the Force Pad with a fair amount of precision by using the Yoga Pen Gen 2. When the pen is in active use, touch input is automatically disabled. This means the side of your hand shouldn't smudge up your digital canvas, but it also means you won't have to wear those cool anti-touch gloves all the cool kid professional digital artists wear.

Just as well for a creatively-focussed bit of kit, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a also enjoys a very flash 15.3 inch 2.5K PureSight Pro OLED display. It also boasts up to 128 GB of RAM to boot. Considering the state of the memory supply crisis—to say nothing else of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a full suite of professional-grade specs—you know this machine is going to cost a pretty penny when it finally comes to retail in June 2026.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Just how pretty a penny? Apparently, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a will land later this year with "an estimated starting price of €2499." Before you ask, yes, the pen is included in that price. Still, at time of writing, that price tag is roughly equivalent to $2921 or about £2182. Yes, that hissing you're hearing is all of the air leaving my lungs at once—and my long held creative dreams escaping along with it.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a was unveiled alongside a number of other hardware goodies at MWC26 Barcelona, a massive yearly trade show focussed around the mobile communications industry. In addition to the drawing tablet laptop of my dreams, Lenovo also revealed this foldable Legion Go successor concept.

That doesn't mean Lenovo intends to pack in support for even the original Legion Go handheld gaming PC any time soon; the company recently said it planned to work with AMD to support the Ryzen Z1-based handheld until at least 2029.