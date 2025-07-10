One of these RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops is even cheaper than it was yesterday, but both are still in stock at surprisingly affordable prices this Prime Day

Nvidia laptop GPUs of this generation are pretty cool, I guess. But the one I'd really have my heart set on, if I was buying a new gaming laptop right now, is the RTX 5070 Ti. Sure, the mobile RTX 5080 outperforms it, but not by a huge amount—so when it comes to that critical price/performance ratio, the RTX 5070 Ti sits right in the sweet spot.

If you can find a good deal on a machine featuring one, that is. Luckily for you, I've found two gaming laptops in the Prime Day sales that fit that very bill, and I've brought them together for your approval. Both are stonkingly good value right now, and one is somehow even cheaper than it was yesterday.

Oh, and both have 1200p displays. I know, I can see you wrinkling your nose from here, but hear me out for a second: This is actually kinda ideal for an RTX 5070 Ti-equipped machine. It's the sort of GPU to absolutely fly at that resolution, particularly with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation at its disposal. What this means in practice is, both these machines are well-equipped to pump out an astonishing number of frames in even the most demanding games for some time to come.

Plus, 1200p on a 16-inch laptop screen looks pretty damn great. Anyway, enough stalling. To the deal mobile!

Asus ROG Strix G16 | $1,610 at Best Buy

MSI Vector 16 HX AI | $1,625 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Strix G16

Asus ROG Strix G16 | RTX 5070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,609.99 at Best Buy (save $390)

With a 140 W RTX 5070 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX at its heart, this 16-inch lappy is a pretty powerful one for the price. It even manages to come in cheaper than some RTX 5070 choices out there—with a lot more RGB flair, if that's your sort of thing. The refresh rate of 165 Hz is solid, and the 16 GB of RAM is... well, it's just okay. However, it's easily upgradable up to 64 GB, and the 1200p screen means the GPU will be given free rein to munch through your games.

This Asus ROG Strix G16 sure is a showboat, huh? But somehow, despite its RGB-laden good looks and its excellent specs sheet, it's still available for $1,610 at Best Buy. That makes it the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti machine we've seen over this sales period, and it's not like there are many drawbacks to write home about.

Oh sure, I'd like to see 32 GB of DDR5 on a modern gaming laptop these days. Still, 16 GB is enough for now, and it's one the easiest (and cheapest) upgrades you can make to any gaming laptop later down the line.

What really matters, though, are the things you can't upgrade. Like the CPU, for instance, which is a 16-core 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 behemoth. Or the RTX 5070 Ti, which is a 140 W variant. Those two components working in tandem means this machine is more than capable of making the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate display in many, many games—and for the super-demanding stuff, DLSS 4 and MFG will even the odds.

Yep, it's a real firebreather for the cash. I mean, it'll probably get pretty hot and noisy, too. That's the drawback of almost all modern gaming laptops, I'm afraid. Still, you could always set that RGB to red to match, ey?

MSI Vector 16 HX AI

MSI Vector 16 HX AI | RTX 5070 Ti | Core Ultra 7 255HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,624.99 at Best Buy (save $175)

Sitting somewhere under the RTX 4080 and well above the RTX 4070 in terms of gaming performance, the RTX 5070 Ti is a great mid-range laptop GPU. Our Dave has been testing the Vector 16 HX AI for weeks and has been hugely impressed with the RTX 5080 version, and the RTX 5070 Ti model promises much of the same. The 1200p IPS screen is a good match for the GPU and CPU, which is of 20-core Intel stock. Plus, this one's now got a 1 TB SSD, which is much better than the 512 GB version that was widely available before.

I've written about this laptop so much recently, I can recite the specs sheet in my sleep. But somehow, Best Buy has managed to knock $125 off the price since yesterday. It was a brilliant deal then, but now? Fuggedaboutit.

We like the Vector a whole lot. Just ask my editor-in-chief, Dave, who spent a lot of time with the RTX 5080-equipped version recently and came back rather impressed. Sure, the chassis is a little on the cheap side and it can get a bit noisy, but the Vector represents superb value for those looking to get on the RTX 50-series laptop train for less, and for that we applaud it.

The CPU is an eight Performance core, 12 Efficient Intel unit with plenty of grunt, which should make for an excellent match with the 140 W RTX 5070 Ti for gaming performance. It'll be very speedy for productivity tasks, too, of course. That's why we love gaming laptops in general, really—pick a good one, and you've got a portable machine that should be able to do it all to a reasonable degree.

Again, you're looking at 16 GB of RAM here, and again, I wouldn't worry too much about it. A twiddle of some screws, the odd panel removal, and you're good to strap in 32 GB (or more, should you so wish) of DDR5 under the hood on the cheap.

And this model has a 1 TB SSD, no less. That might not sound worthy of note, but up until recently we were finding 512 GB models left, right, and center, and that was an annoying caveat. At least with 1 TB installed fresh out of the box, there's plenty of room here for a few modern games to test out the reflexes of the RTX 5070 Ti.