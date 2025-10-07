Love the look of the Razer Blade 14, but not the price tag? Well, the RTX 5070 version is almost 30% off when you buy direct

Razer Blade 14 | RTX 5070: was $2,699.99 now $1,899.99 at Razer The snazzy aluminum chassis doesn't just pack in the RTX 5070 GPU, or 32 GB of RAM, but also—somehow—and OLED screen. For a gaming laptop you can easily slip in a bag without worrying about the toll it's going to take on your back, that's just a little magical. Key specs: RTX 5070 | AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 | 32 GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM | 1 TB SSD | QHD+ 120 Hz OLED Screen

When it comes to a portable form factor for gaming hardware, there are always compromises to be made, right? Well, the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop challenges such traditional wisdom on almost every front—apart from price. Yup, that's right: if you want an all-singing, all-dancing gaming laptop, you'll have to pay a hefty admission price.

Indeed, when the Razer Blade 14 first sashayed onto the scene one of our Jeremy's chief criticisms was the price. The initial asking price for the RTX 5070 version of the laptop was $2,700, which is especially dear even if Dave called it "this season's best 14-inch gaming laptop" in his Razer Blade 14 (2025) review.

Well, 'tis the season of Amazon Prime Deal Days and Razer are following suit with a sales event that lops hundreds of bucks off this laptop's price tag. This offers the RTX 5070, 32 GB version of the Razer Blade 14 for only $1,900 when you buy direct.

For an even bigger saving, you can choose to downgrade to the RTX 5060 GPU alongside 16 GB of RAM, offering the Razer Blade 14 for only $1,700. However, for the purposes of this deal post I'm gonna focus on the more powerful RTX 5070 model as that's the one our Dave reviewed and the spec that now sits pretty at the top of the pile in our best 14-inch gaming laptop guide.

What Dave loves about this bit of kit is that it's not only properly powerful but also properly portable. Housed in a swish aluminum chassis and weighing 1.63 kg, the Razer Blade 14 packs a lot of power into a fairly sleek form factor. You could easily stash this in a backpack or messenger bag and not worry too much about the heft of it breaking your back.

After drawing detailed comparisons between the Razer Blade 14 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, he writes, "The 115 W RTX 5070 here feels like a sweet spot, and the Razer Blade 14 is absolutely the gaming laptop that I would want out of this generation. Having spent a lot of time with both machines—as well as a host of other newgen gaming laptops—the actual experience of using the ickle Blade is as close to my ideal for a mobile device as anything else I've used."

Add to that this wee 14-inch gaming laptop is also boasting an OLED screen, and it's not hard to understand its charms—or indeed its admittedly still hefty price tag. Offering a 2880 x 1800 resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate, Dave writes "it looks stunning in general use" though is perhaps a bit resource intensive while in-game. Still, there's no denying that's a crisp display for this form factor.

The Razer Blade 14 is head-turning hardware for a number of reasons—not just the still eye-watering price tag. Still, with a RTX 5070 and 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM served in a very swish looking aluminum chassis, I may be about to make a very financially irresponsible decision…