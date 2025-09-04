Lenovo's fabulous carbon-fiber and magnesium Thinkpad laptop with an RTX 4090 is on sale at 45% off and could be the best gaming portable deal this side of Black Friday 2025

Save $1,801 Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: was $4,000 now $2,199 at Lenovo USA Despite the last-gen GPU and CPU, this is still a fabulous machine with fantastic engineering. Strictly speaking, it's not a pure gaming laptop. But thanks to that RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of RAM and build quality that embarrasses your average cut-price gaming portable, not to mention being nearly half price, it still might be the best gaming laptop deal we'll see this side of Black Friday 2025. Key specs: 16-inch 165 Hz IPS | RTX 4090 | Intel Core i9-13900H | 64 GB | 1 TB Read more ▼

Yep, yep, I know, the RTX 4090 is a last-gen GPU. But as we all know, Nvidia only made small advances with its latest RTX 50 graphics card family, and so the RTX 4090 is still one heck of a laptop graphics card. When fitted to Lenovo's gorgeous ThinkPad P1 that's been stuffed with memory and had 45% shaved off the price, well, this is an awfully tempting deal.

As specified here, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 (to give it its full name) would normally go for about $4,000. But it's on sale for just $2,199 from Lenovo's website. Along with the RTX 4090 GPU, you get fully 64 GB of DDR5 memory and a 1 TB TLC SSD.

Oh, and the CPU is an Intel Core i9-13900H. Again, that's an older generation chip, but it's still a beast with six Performance and eight Efficient cores. This is a 16-inch model with a 2,560 by 1,440 display running at 165 Hz and good for fully 500 nits.

On paper, then, it ticks an awful lot of boxes for gaming. Strong CPU, excellent GPU, high-refresh screen, the works. But, actually, this is a high-end Lenovo mobile workstation, and that means it's built like few gaming laptops.

The chassis is a mix of magnesium, aluminum and carbon fiber, so it's super strong but also very light, with the total weight coming in under 2kg. You also get excellent connectivity with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A sockets, HDMI and an SD card reader. There's also a large 90 Whr battery, so this is a rare 16-inch laptop that'll run for roughly nine hours under light loads.

This really is a stellar all-round machine. About 18 months ago, it would have been one of the finest and fastest 16-inch laptops on the planet, and it had a price tag to match. Now it's almost half price.

So, what's the catch? For we gamers, there's just one possible snag. The RTX 4090 GPU has a 105W TGP. That's not terrible. But it does mean you're not quite getting the full performance out of that chip.

That said, you're likely looking at performance at least as good as an RTX 5070 Ti laptop, and even some RTX 5080 models. And you could spend the thick end of $2,000 on a cheaper example of either of those and not have anything like the build quality and engineering of this premium portable.

So, the ultimate question is whether this system makes sense for pure gaming. On our laptop deals page, for instance, there's an MSI Vector 16 with an RTX 5080 for $100 less. It's probably a tiny bit quicker in games. But it won't be nearly as nice by every other measure, and it only has 16GB of RAM.

Personally, I'd take this Lenovo, and by a mile. I doubt you'll see a better laptop deal this side of Black Friday.