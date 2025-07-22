I reckon this RTX 4070-equipped 14-inch gaming laptop is the unsung star of our deals pages, so let's give it some time in the sun

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 | RTX 4070 | Core Ultra 7 155H | 14-inch | 1600p | 120 Hz | 16 GB LPDDR5X | 1 TB SSD | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon (save $100)

With a 110 W version of the RTX 4070, this wee Acer machine has plenty of grunt about it, and that 120 Hz refresh 1600p panel will make a really crisp screen for a 14-inch laptop. You're also getting a full 1 TB SSD alongside your 16 GB of soldered memory (no upgrades happening there) and a decent Meteor Lake CPU at its heart. It's one of Intel's more efficient chips, with six Performance and eight Efficient cores, which ought to help with the battery life of this portable machine.

I know what you're probably thinking—why on Earth am I recommending an RTX 4070 gaming laptop now that the RTX 50-series machines are out? Two reasons, actually. One, this little Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 has been singing to me from our cheap gaming laptop deals page for its sheer value proposition at $1,199, and two, the RTX 4070 is still a brilliant gaming GPU, even in the face of much newer competition.

Particularly when you get a relatively high-wattage variant, like the 110 W TGP mobile GPU here. It's not going to be far off many mobile RTX 5070 machines in terms of raw graphical performance, and while it can't make use of Multi Frame Generation like an RTX 50-series laptop could, it'll still kick some serious gaming butt with traditional 2x Frame Gen in combination with a spot of DLSS.

And you're going to need a dose of either (or likely both) to make the most of the 1600p 120 Hz display, as it's a fair few pixels to push for any mid-range gaming GPU. Still, it's a good-looking panel, and games running at that resolution squished down to a 14-inch screen size are going to look pretty fabulous.

Speaking of which: The main reason I reckon this laptop is such a star is its incredibly portable form factor. Sure, it's not quite as sleek and svelte as the new Razer Blade 14, but it's still a good-looking chassis, in the sort of configuration that makes it easy to chuck in your bag and take to the office.

Or on your next flight. Or your next train journey. Or your next... you get the idea. We love a 14-inch gaming laptop, because a good one means you can take your hobbies on the road with you with minimal inconvenience, or even get some work done on the move.

Perish the thought. Anyway, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H on board, 16 GB of DDR5 (soldered, unfortunately, so no upgrades here) and a 1 TB SSD as standard, this little lappy is ready to hit the road straight out of the box. I think it'll be a while before we see 14-inch RTX 5070 machines hit this sort of price, so grabbing one of these for cheap in 2025 makes a whole lot of sense to me.