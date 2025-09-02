For under $1,500, I'd snap up this OLED-equipped RTX 5070 gaming laptop in a heartbeat

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 | RTX 5070 | Core i7 14700HX | 15.1-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz OLED | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,479.99 at Amazon (save $120)

Well, here's a laptop I'd stump up my own cash for without much thought. For a start, you're getting a 1600p 165 Hz OLED display paired with a 115 W variant of the RTX 5070. That's not the top spec of Nvidia's mid-range mobile GPU, but with a dose of DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, games are going to look pretty gorgeous spread across that panel. The CPU is a grunty eight Performance core, 12-efficient model, the 1 TB SSD is perfectly decent, and the RAM is... okay, here's where I'd make some modifications of my own. Still, 16 GB is fine to get started with, and SODIMMS are cheap. For under $1,500? Come to me, my pretty. Read more ▼

I've had the pleasure of testing many an OLED-equipped gaming laptop, but I've never actually owned one. What this means in practice is, I get used to seeing those luscious colours, inky blacks, and all the other (completely true) guff you find yourself writing about a good OLED display as I test one, then I hand it back and return to my regular, now-slightly-disappointing laptop screen experience.

Which means this Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 for $1,480 at Best Buy has peaked my interest. For that crucial sub-$1500 sum, you're not just getting a 165 Hz 1600p OLED display, but the sort of hardware that'll have no problem feeding it, too.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

Well, sort of. The caveat is that, even with a 115 W RTX 5070 mobile under the hood, you'll still need some DLSS and Multi Frame Generation help to get the most out of it. The good news is, I use both on a regular basis, and I'm genuinely a fan. Forget the naysayers—providing you don't crank either to the absolute maximum (which still introduces the odd artifact and latency issue), you'll end up with very smooth frames in even the most demanding games.

Back to the lappy, and what a handsome beastie it is. We're fans of Lenovo chassis design principles in general, as while they're not as slim and sleek as something like an Asus G16, Lenovo's offerings have a tendency to feel very well-built, and wouldn't look out of place in a meeting. Sure, it's a slight chonk—but as gaming laptops go, it's not too shabby.

Plus, that slightly overbuilt chonkiness means there's more room for some decent cooling, which you'll need for the Intel Core i7 14700HX chip at its heart. It's a 20-core (eight Performance, 12 Efficient) model with plenty of firepower, but it'll likely spin those fans up like a good 'un when it's really pushed.

Still, I'd happily snap up this machine in a heartbeat. My only slight pause comes in the form of 16 GB of RAM and that 1 TB Gen 4 SSD. Both are absolutely fine to get started with, but I'd be cracking this lappy open and upgrading to 32 GB of DDR5 and a 2 TB SSD drive fairly early into its lifespan, I reckon.

That really would complete the package, turning the very good into the downright excellent. Still, for under $1,500, I reckon it's one of the best deals currently on our cheap gaming laptop page, and one I'd happily pick up if I were stateside. Damn you, Britain. It's raining right now, too.