Don't get suckered by pricey RTX 5060 gaming laptop deals this Prime Day when these RTX 5070 Ti machines sit right in the PC gaming sweet spot

I've spent my morning hunting for gaming laptop deals in the Amazon October Prime Day sales, and I've noticed plenty of RTX 5060 machines going for over $1,500. And I'm here to tell you, they're not worth it when you can buy an RTX 5070 Ti laptop for the same, or lesser money.

That's if you care about gaming performance, of course. While the RTX 5060 mobile makes for a perfectly good laptop GPU, the RTX 5070 Ti mobile is a much, much more powerful graphics chip, and when the two meet in the middle on pricing, there's no question which you should be buying. I've even been finding some RTX 5060 machines for around $2,000, which has really been making me shake my head in disbelief.

I've picked out some examples to show you what I mean. I'm here to find you the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals, and I wouldn't be doing my job properly if I didn't point out that, for an RTX 5060 gaming laptop, you should be paying well under $1,500 during this sales period.

Let's take a look at what, and what not, to buy over the big bumper sales, shall we?

❌ Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 5060 | $1,999 (save $860)

✅ MSI Vector 16 HX AI | RTX 5070 Ti | $1,500 (save $500)

✅ HP Omen Max 16 | RTX 5070 Ti | $1,500 (save $600)

✅ Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S | RTX 5070 Ti | $1,600 (save $300)

What not to buy

Save $860 Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 5060: was $2,859 now $1,999 at Best Buy On the surface, this laptop might look like a reasonable deal. It's got a 240 Hz screen, a modern Nvidia mobile GPU, and a massive $860 discount—and even comes with a docking station thrown into the bargain! The truth is, however, that while the Legion 5 is a perfectly good gaming laptop, you shouldn't be paying anywhere near this much for one with an RTX 5060. The picture appears to be wrong, too, as if I'm not mistaken, that looks very much like a Lenovo Legion LOQ—which is a much more budget model. And as for that massive non-sale price, leading to the huge discount figure? Let's just say I'm pulling my "doubt" face pretty hard at the moment.

Here's a particularly egregious example, sold via a third party seller at Best Buy. It's a perfectly solid gaming laptop on paper, what with its powerful Intel chip, 240 Hz 1600p screen, and sizeable amount of RAM.

But an RTX 5060, for nearly $2,000? Nope, that doesn't hold any truck with me. It's also got a docking station thrown in to the "bargain", which really doesn't account for the massive price. And I could be mistaken here, but that grey chassis in the picture looks to be a Lenovo Legion LOQ, not the Legion 5, which is a much more budget model that can be found with an RTX 5060 for $810 at Lenovo right now.

It doesn't have a 1600p 240 Hz display like the proper Lenovo Legion 5, but its 1080p 144 Hz panel is much better suited to the RTX 5060's talents, anyway. And should you be looking specifically for a Lenovo Legion 5 with an RTX 5060? How about this one for $1,100 at Newegg.

Again, it doesn't have a 240 Hz panel, but it has got a 165 Hz display that'll look superb—thanks to the fact it's a gosh-darn OLED—for around $900 cheaper than the laptop above.

Buy one of these instead

Save $300 MSI Vector 16 HX AI | RTX 5070 Ti: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon Sitting somewhere under the RTX 4080 and well above the RTX 4070 in terms of gaming performance, the RTX 5070 Ti is a great mid-range laptop GPU. Our Dave tested the Vector 16 HX AI for weeks, and came away very impressed with the RTX 5080 version, and the RTX 5070 Ti version promises much of the same. The 1200p IPS screen is a good match for the GPU and CPU, which is of 20-core Intel stock, and while I'd like to see more RAM, it's a very easy upgrade to perform. I'd also like to see a bigger SSD, but the 1 TB variant isn't much more (see the price check below). Still, for under $1,500, this one has to go in prime position, as an SSD is an easy thing to upgrade at a later date.



Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Core Ultra 7 255HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD |

Let's start off with the MSI Vector 16 HX AI. This machine comes with a 144 Hz 1200p IPS panel, a 20-core Intel CPU, and that all important gaming GPU—which will give any RTX 5060 a thorough thrashing in the gaming benchmarks.

Sure, it's got a small SSD, and only 16 GB of RAM. But both of these things can be upgraded later on for relatively small sums, and for $1,500 at Amazon right now, this laptop makes for the far, far better deal over any $1,500+ RTX 5060 machine.

Or one of these

Save $600 HP Omen Max 16 | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,099.99 now $1,499.99 at HP US If you did a double take, you're in good company. This HP machine is the first RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've seen drop below the $1,500 mark, even if it's only by a single cent. That's a remarkably powerful GPU (here in top-wattage spec), combined with a chonky eight-core AMD chip and a pleasingly well-weighted 1200p display, which means it should have no issue spitting out plenty of frames to make the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate. The RAM is a little meagre at 16 GB, and the SSD is very small, but both can be upgraded with relative ease—and compromises have to be made somewhere at this price. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen AI 7 H 350 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD |

Secondly, what about the HP Omen Max 16, also available for $1,500? This one's got a powerful eight-core, 16-thread AMD chip, a sleek-looking chassis, and again, an RTX 5070 Ti running under the hood. It's remarkably good value, and is retailing for a price that undercuts many RTX 5060 machines I'm finding right now.

Again, it's got a 512 GB SSD, and again, I'm here to tell you its an easy upgrade. It's the GPU that makes the most difference to gaming performance, and that's not something you're going to be able to swap out later on. The SSD? You can pick up cheap, spacious NVMe drives for very small amounts during the sales, and with many laptops (including this one), installation is as easy as twiddling a few screws.

Or even one of these

Save $300 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S | RTX 5070 Ti: was $1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy A 240 Hz OLED display, a 115 W RTX 5070 Ti, a speedy, 24-core Intel chip and it's all wrapped up in a relatively slim and stylish form factor? Yep, this laptop is a real winner for $1,600. I've often marvelled at Acer's new Predator Helios Neo designs (what a sentence) at trade shows, and this sleek customer is a very nice thing to slip in your bag. And then give back, in my case, but you can own one and I can live vicariously through you. Excellent. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Core Ultra 9 275H | 16-inch | 1800p | 240 Hz OLED | 32 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD |

And for my third and final trick, there's the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S. This RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop has an honest-to-goodness 240 Hz OLED display, which should really make the most of all of that graphics horsepower. Oh, and it's $1,600 at Best Buy, which is a very good price on such a powerful gaming laptop with the best screen tech of the moment crammed into its svelte frame.

So, what have we learned? Discounts can be deceptive, and specs sheets should be looked over with a critical eye. I'm not raging against RTX 5060 laptops in general here—far from it. But you do need to be careful with your cash to avoid overpaying, and given that we're finding RTX 5070 Ti machines for surprisingly low prices, it's really worth paying attention to the details and shopping around.

Make sure you end up with the best deal for you this Prime Day, and maximise the bang for your buck. Gaming laptop prices are dropping by the minute right now, and we're collecting all the best deals on our October Prime Day gaming laptop deals page. Shop carefully and listen to good advice, though, y'hear?