Save $10 Gamakay x NaughShark NS68: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, rapid trigger, and nice double-shot PBT keycaps. To think you can get all of this, and a pretty unique aesthetic for just $40, makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. The Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal. Key specs: Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz and wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect

It's amazing how reasonably priced rapid trigger gaming keyboards have become. Giving you competitive-level features for less, the Gamakay X NaughShark NS68 is our pick for the best budget gaming keyboard right now, and for good reason.

If you fancy picking one up for yourself, the Gamakay X NaughShark NS68 is just $40 on Amazon this Black Friday. Both the black and white models of the wireless NS68 with OEM shine-through keycaps are on sale for the same price, so take your pick. Unfortunately, the black wireless model with side-printed keycaps is still selling for $60.

It is worth noting, though, that this deal is only available to Amazon Prime members. Luckily, you can start a 30-day free trial, which not only gives you access to extra deals at no cost but can cut down shipping fees coming up to the holidays.

The NaughShark NS68 will get you a whopping 8,000 Hz polling rate in its 65% body, as well as hot swappable switches for a little bit of customisation. Boasting a minimum latency of 0.125 ms, it comes with 'tri-mode connectivity', which is wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4 GHz via a dongle.

Perhaps the most striking thing this budget keyboard offers is rapid trigger. With it, the keyboard will stop registering your key presses the second you let go, rather than when they've hit a certain actuation point. This is a light advantage in all sorts of games, making button-mashing quicker, but it's also notably effective in shooters like Valorant and Counter-Strike 2. Both penalise you for shooting while walking, so the quicker you stop walking, the sharper your aim.

I've used this gaming keyboard quite a bit in the PC Gamer office, and I can attest that the plastics used in the build feel a little cheap. It's arguably the only part of the entire keyboard that feels cheap, and I got accustomed after a while, but it certainly gives away that low price point.

As our Reece said in their review, "It may only be little things, such as the lighter plastic chassis and the UI of the software being a little clunky, that let this keyboard down, but I would stop and ask you to find me a keyboard that can do what this one does for as cheap as Gamakay has managed to do so with the NS68."

If you really don't care about using your gaming keyboard wirelessly, you can save yourself $5 by going for the wired model. All the stats are the same, bar connectivity. The only big upside I can see if you prefer wired is that the side-printed keycap models are only a couple of bucks more at $37.

Still, if it were my money, I'd be picking up the wireless version. A couple of extra dollars for greater connectivity, and getting more wires off my desk at any moment is always worth it. And, given the spec-to-price ratio of the NaughShark NS68, there's not a single gaming keyboard out there right now which offers more for the price.