Our favorite budget gaming keyboard has just dipped to its lowest ever price this Prime Day, giving you rapid trigger for just $34
And it comes with an 8 kHz polling rate.
An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, rapid trigger, and nice double-shot PBT keycaps. To think you can get all of this, and a pretty unique aesthetic for just $34, makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. It's noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal.
Key specs: Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 | wired | 8 kHz | Hall effect
The Gamakay X NaughShark NS68 immediately won a spot as the best budget gaming keyboard the moment we got our hands on it. Getting Hall effect, rapid trigger keys for $40 is astounding, and a sign of how far keyboard tech has come over the last few years. Turns out that price goes even lower.
For just $34 at Amazon right now in the Prime Day sales, you can pick up the wired Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 in black or white.
The slightly fancier side printed keycaps models are two dollars more, though the internals are the same.
👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈
👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈
This 65% gaming keyboard is a bit of a wonder, coming with an 8 KHz polling rate and a minimum 0.01 mm actuation. I managed to get hands-on with this keyboard at the PC Gamer office, and the thing I was most astounded by was the fact that it supports rapid trigger.
Effectively, rapid trigger keyboards precisely pick up the exact actuation of keys, which means they can register when you start letting go of a key. Where a traditional keyboard will register you letting go when it hits a certain threshold, rapid trigger can do it immediately. You will see a particular benefit of this tech in the likes of Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant, where you are more accurate the moment you stop moving.
However, quicker key registering means anything from button mashing to QTEs should be ever so slightly more efficient on the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68. Up until now, you've had to search for a more niche (and more expensive) keyboard to get these features, but the NS68 is providing that, plus 0.125 ms latency and hot swappable switches for less than the price of a big budget game. This is the lowest price we've seen on the wired NaughShark NS68.
If you like the sound of the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 but don't want to commit to a wired gaming keyboard, the wireless model is also on sale. You can pick up the black or white model with shine-through keycaps for $50 (saving $10) or the white model with side-printed keycaps for $47 (saving $12).
One thing worth noting about the NaughShark NS68 is that it certainly feels like a more budget-oriented keyboard. Its design is quite plastic-y, and it'll rattle if you give it a shake (stop shaking your keyboards). I've typed and gamed on our model in the office, and though the specs would trick you into thinking it's a much more expensive keyboard, the feel won't. A budget keyboard feeling like a budget keyboard isn't a problem for me, though, especially when it's as impressive as this one.
👉Check out the rest of Amazon's gaming keyboard deals right here👈
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount
7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max
8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE
9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB
10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.