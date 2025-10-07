Our favorite budget gaming keyboard has just dipped to its lowest ever price this Prime Day, giving you rapid trigger for just $34

Gamakay x NaughShark NS68: was $42.99 now $34.39 at Amazon An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, rapid trigger, and nice double-shot PBT keycaps. To think you can get all of this, and a pretty unique aesthetic for just $34, makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. It's noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal. Key specs: Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 | wired | 8 kHz | Hall effect

The Gamakay X NaughShark NS68 immediately won a spot as the best budget gaming keyboard the moment we got our hands on it. Getting Hall effect, rapid trigger keys for $40 is astounding, and a sign of how far keyboard tech has come over the last few years. Turns out that price goes even lower.

For just $34 at Amazon right now in the Prime Day sales, you can pick up the wired Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 in black or white.

The slightly fancier side printed keycaps models are two dollars more, though the internals are the same.

This 65% gaming keyboard is a bit of a wonder, coming with an 8 KHz polling rate and a minimum 0.01 mm actuation. I managed to get hands-on with this keyboard at the PC Gamer office, and the thing I was most astounded by was the fact that it supports rapid trigger.

Effectively, rapid trigger keyboards precisely pick up the exact actuation of keys, which means they can register when you start letting go of a key. Where a traditional keyboard will register you letting go when it hits a certain threshold, rapid trigger can do it immediately. You will see a particular benefit of this tech in the likes of Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant, where you are more accurate the moment you stop moving.

However, quicker key registering means anything from button mashing to QTEs should be ever so slightly more efficient on the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68. Up until now, you've had to search for a more niche (and more expensive) keyboard to get these features, but the NS68 is providing that, plus 0.125 ms latency and hot swappable switches for less than the price of a big budget game. This is the lowest price we've seen on the wired NaughShark NS68.

If you like the sound of the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 but don't want to commit to a wired gaming keyboard, the wireless model is also on sale. You can pick up the black or white model with shine-through keycaps for $50 (saving $10) or the white model with side-printed keycaps for $47 (saving $12).

One thing worth noting about the NaughShark NS68 is that it certainly feels like a more budget-oriented keyboard. Its design is quite plastic-y, and it'll rattle if you give it a shake (stop shaking your keyboards). I've typed and gamed on our model in the office, and though the specs would trick you into thinking it's a much more expensive keyboard, the feel won't. A budget keyboard feeling like a budget keyboard isn't a problem for me, though, especially when it's as impressive as this one.