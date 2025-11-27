Like many of the PC Gamer hardware team, I use a keyboard for work and gaming that isn't full-sized (specifically, it's the Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB Plus). In fact, out of all the keyboards I own, only one of them is big enough to sport its own dedicated number pad (a Logitech K860).

For gaming, that's not a problem at all, but there are plenty of times when I need to quickly enter lots of numbers into a sheet, and numpads make this so much easier to do than using the top row of keys.

That's why I bought a separate mechanical numpad earlier this year, and I've been astonished by just how good it is. So much so that I've been slightly obsessed with checking out the vast array of number pads you can buy, and I've picked three in the Black Friday sales that are worth your attention.

Admittedly, I'd only buy two of them, and when you see my third choice, I think you'll agree.

The best mechanical numpads this Black Friday

Save $10 Kzzi K20: was $39.99 now $29.99 at kzzistore.com Small and simple-looking, the Kzzi K20 is a great little numpad, with a level of quality that belies its price tag. It's a little slow to wake up from sleep mode but there's very little else to complain about. Use promo code KzziK20 to get the full discount. Key specs: Bluetooth, 2.4G, USB-C | Hot-swappable switches | Media wheel | RGB lighting

This is the mechanical number pad that I use every day, even if it's just to quickly change volume levels. The Kzzi K20 has no right being this cheap, and you certainly wouldn't think it's just $30 from the build quality.

The switches and keys click and clack away very nicely, and the adjustable RGB lighting adds a touch of class to it all. I particularly like how nice the media wheel feels, and pressing it cycles through various modes for controlling audio, lights, etc.

It is, though, somewhat slow to wake up from its sleep mode. You have to prod a key to get it going and then wait a few seconds before you can start bashing in numbers into a spreadsheet. It'd be nicer if you could reprogram every single key, but you can't expect everything at this price.

BOYI TD31Pro: $39.99 at Amazon Where the Kzzi K20 is all about discreet simplicity, the BOYI TD31Pro goes all in on keys, commands, and flashy frills. That doesn't stop it from being a very useful numpad, of course, though its size might put you off. Key specs: Bluetooth, 2.4G, USB-C | Hot-swappable switches | Media wheel | RGB lighting

Although this isn't a numpad I've used in anger, I do know someone who has bought it after I recommended the Kzzi to them. Basically, they wanted a bit more bling and functionality from their numpad, and the BOYI TD31Pro meets both needs with ease.

As well as the usual number keys, the TD31Pro also sports the buttons you typically get between the numpad and main keys on a full-size keyboard, i.e. arrow keys, Home, End, etc. Just as with the K20, you get RGB lighting and a media wheel, but you also get a tiny display showing what the numpad's doing.

However, BOYI's pad is a little too clattery in use, and the software for programming it isn't especially simple to use. But hey, it's just $10 more than the K20, so all this is forgivable when you're getting so many buttons to bash. Mind you, it's also a bit on the large side for my liking.

Save $26 Keychron Q0 Max: was $129.99 now $103.99 at Amazon Where Kzzi and BOYI aim to be as affordable as possible, Keychron's approach is somewhat different with its Q0 Max. With an aluminum body for sturdiness and a double gasket design to improve acoustics, this is a luxury-level numpad. Key specs: Bluetooth, 2.4G, USB-C | Hot-swappable switches | Media wheel | RGB lighting

Yes, I know. I know. $104 for a mechanical number pad. That's a monstrous amount of money for something that's not even a full keyboard. For me, it's just too expensive for what I want from a simple numpad, but for some folks, especially those who already have a high-end keyboard (e.g. Keychron's Q3 Max), the sheer quality and class that it exudes might be just the ticket.

The K20 and TD31Pro are all plastic builds, but the Q0 Max boasts an aluminum body that's been "CNC machined, polished, anodized, and sandblasted" to make it feel like utter perfection. All that would be nought if it sounded like a bag of spanners in use, so Keychron has used multiple gaskets and foam layers to make every button press sound just right.

You're perhaps not really getting anything you'd get with the Kzzi and BOYI numpads, which is why I wouldn't buy one, but I can appreciate a finely-engineered piece of work just as much as anyone else. It's great to have options, at the very least.