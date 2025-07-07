Unlimited powaaaah: Get practically infinite battery life for $140 with this SteelSeries gaming headset in the Prime Day sales

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless | 40 mm drivers | 10-40,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | Swappable batteries | Dual-wireless base station | $279.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (save $140)

An excellent 7.1 DTS-supported gaming headset, a dual-wireless connection base station, and a swappable battery system for $140 feels like a bit of a steal, if I'm honest. You can mix and match inputs and outputs from multiple sources (including Bluetooth) with the controls on the front of the base station, as well as adjust settings and EQ. Oh, and you can charge the multiple batteries from inside the base station itself, then swap one into the headset when you're running low. Super clever, that.



Price check: Amazon $194.95

Amazon Prime Day (it really should be called Prime Week at this point) technically starts July 8, but that hasn't stopped Best Buy from kicking off the deals early. I've just spotted this SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless gaming headset for $140, and it's got so many clever tricks up its sleeve I reckon it's well worth a look.



Let's start out with the big ticket feature—you can swap out the batteries when they run low with a freshly charged one straight from the base station. There's a handy little slot on the right hand side that means you should never be without a fully-charged replacement ready to go, should you remember to actually put them in in the first place.



Not everyone is as scatter-brained as me, right? What this means in practice, though, is that you're looking at virtually infinite battery life after a simple clunk-click procedure. We saw an identical system used in the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and found it very useful indeed.

The clever features don't stop there, either. The base station also allows you to mix and match multiple inputs and outputs, including a Bluetooth connection, and adjust EQ and settings with a simple button and dial system on the front. Plus you get a little screen, and we all need more little screens on our desks. They make you feel like you're controlling the Starship Enterprise, and let's face it, who doesn't want that?

It's not like the headset itself is a slouch, either. With a wide-frequency-range set of 40 mm drivers, DTS 7.1 surround audio support, and a ClearCast microphone, it's one of SteelSeries' best units—and there are plenty of concessions to comfort, too. You get Airweave earpads and a stretchy, ski-goggle-style headband to cosset your noggin (British for your dome, obvs), making the SteelSeries set a perfect match for all-day, all-night gaming.

Or office work, if you're boring. Like me. Anyway, for $140 you're getting a serious amount of properly brilliant audio hardware and features, and that's grand as far as I'm concerned. Make sure you break out your Emperor Palpatine impression the first time you swap out those batteries, though, yes?