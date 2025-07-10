This wireless Asus gaming headset has been my savior in the summer heat and now it's reduced by $25 to its lowest ever price this Prime Day

Asus ROG Pelta | 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity | 90-hour battery life | $130 $104.49 at Amazon (save $25.51)

With a strong battery life, super comfortable fit, and made from nice, airy materials, the Asus ROG Pelta is a bit of a belter. At its usual price, it's still a very good offering, but $25 off makes it an instant recommendation from me.

In my Asus ROG Pelta review just a handful of weeks ago, I said, "The Pelta is reasonably priced as is, but in some sales, it has become the only headset I'd personally pick up at its price point." Well, it has just hit its lowest ever price this Prime Day, and I couldn't recommend it enough.

You can pick up the Asus ROG Pelta for yourself right now for just under $105 this Prime Day. You do need to have a Prime membership to avail of the deal, but you can get a 30-day trial for free right now.

$105 is still a lot of money, but it's hard to deny the value you get out of it. The Pelta is a lightweight headset with a breathable material, and it's one of the two most comfortable headsets I use regularly (the other is the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3).

Importantly, being so light, it has been incredible on the hot summer days down here in Bath. I often have to spend hours at a time in my headset, with meetings and some inspirational music, and the Pelta is so comfortable I've been able to swap straight over to gaming after work without a problem.

As well as coming with a 2.4 GHz connector for better connectivity, the Pelta can work via Bluetooth or wired, and can flit between the three easily. The 50 mm titanium-played drivers sound great, being full and distinct. They lack a little in the bass out of the box, but changing EQ settings can certainly make up for that somewhat.

Also, the Pelta has a headband on the top, which takes some of the pressure of the headset off the side of your head, but this also gives it relatively limited adjustability, as it can only connect to a handful of prongs on the side of the headset.

With these caveats out of the way, this Prime Day deal makes an already very reasonably priced and well-performing headset even better. If you like an airy feel without an accompanied airy sound, the Pelta is a real joy to use.