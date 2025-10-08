The Asus ROG Pelta is a comfy, understated wireless headset that's now even better in the Prime Deal Days sales at only $104

Asus ROG Pelta | Wireless: was $154.99 now $104.49 at Amazon 50 mm titanium drivers deliver crisp sound and the battery can offer up to 90 hours of power under the best conditions. Trust me, this understated wireless headset is worth a second look. Key specs: 50 mm titanium drivers | Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle, and USB-C wired connection options

I've made no secret of my preference for hardware that comes in a suite of fun colourways. So, I of all people know how often that pop of colour comes at a premium. As much as it pains me to admit it, sometimes there's nothing wrong with choosing substance over style.

While I love me a pair of purple cans or a headset with feline flair, a more traditional black colourway really does go with everything. The Asus ROG Pelta isn't completely devoid of flair either, featuring a wee bit of customisable RGB lighting on the ear cups. It cuts a downright understated figure—and after seeing it's now only $104 from Amazon, I'm not just talking about this bit of kit's sensible silhouette.

From its plush ear cups and comfortable, lightweight design, to the fact you can detach the mic arm, this headset shines as an all-rounder. As James writes in his Asus ROG Pelta review, "[The RGB] is relatively understated. The mic can even be unplugged, which, when paired with the fact that the Pelta can connect to a phone or tablet via Bluetooth, makes it a reliable choice should you want to go for a walk with it on."

While this headset doesn't have anything like active noise cancelling, James writes that the light clamping force does block out some outside sound. Besides that, this headset's 50 mm titanium-plated drivers offer sound clear and strong enough to keep you focussed on your totally-not-embarrassing playlist as you go about your day.

One of few disappointments is that when it comes to sound, while the Asus ROG Pelta can get loud, it doesn't offer much in the way of bass. James found this improved a bit after adjusting the customisable EQ settings but, "the headset doesn't quite have the wurble you may want from authentic bass. It's adequate, but not quite as real sounding as some headsets."

What's far from a let down though is the battery life, boasting an impressive 90 hours under optimal conditions. Yeah, you'll get less out of this headset if you whack the small amount of RGB lighting all the way up, but even then you're still getting about 60 hours. Best of all, the Asus ROG Pelta supports fast charging, too, so you'll get 3 hours of battery out of a 15-minute charge.

Whether in-game or out and about, the Asus ROG Pelta is an excellent choice for this price point. Bass fiends and connoisseurs of fun colourways will be disappointed, sure, but for under $105, I'd give this the green light.