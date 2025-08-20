Sony has launched a line of pro peripherals aimed at PC gamers with big budgets

INZONE New Line-up Announcement 2025 | Sony Official - YouTube Watch On

Gamescom is upon us and announcements around all things gaming are coming thick and fast. Whether you're excited about new game releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 or fancy hardware, there's something coming out of Gamescom 2025 to grab your attention. One line of products I personally wasn't expecting was Sony's new line of Inzone gear, all aimed specifically at PC gamers with hefty wallets.

The new suits of peripherals takes note from other big PC gaming brands, and has been codeveloped alongside an esports team. In this case it's Fnatic, once known for their CS:GO prowess, nowadays they're celebrated for League of Legends and Valorant among other games. Still, the boast is that this new line of Inzone gear was designed for FPS play with esports professionals.

First up we have the new flagship cans from Sony with the Inzone H9 11 Headset which is definitely aimed at the high-er end pricepoint. Coming in at $500 AUD you'd want to expect a premium device. Even Razer's priciest Pro headset at the moment undercuts it by $50 AUD.

Sony are known for producing some excellent audiophile headsets, and some great gaming ones too like the Sony Inzone H5, so it could be there's something to the 7.1 surround sound delivered by carbon composite diaphragms and Fnatic tuned EQs.

Otherwise it also boasts active noise cancelling, which is hopefully better than what we see on the BlackShark V3 Pro. There's a detachable cardioid mic that has inbuilt AI optimisation to cut background noise, and it boasts a 30 hour battery life with Bluetooth, wired, or 2.4 GHz connections. Even so, it's fairly lightweight, coming in at 260 g which paired with the floating headstrap should make for comfortable wear.

Still if wearing something on your head is really a no go, the Inzone E9 wired in-ear headphones might be more your speed. Hopefully they're an improvement over the last Sony Inzone buds we looked at. These are closed earphones and have the jackhammer design with switchable tips for different levels of isolation. These also boast the Fnatic EQ optimisations and will retail for $210 AUD.

Sony is dipping its toes into some new tech here too, releasing its first gaming keyboard with a super Sony price to match. The Inzone KBD-H75 features rapid trigger, which is basically a non-Razer version of Snap Tap, and a 8000 Hz polling rate. More importantly, this keyboard looks tiny.

Even though it's a 75% keyboard, the keys are closer together than usual after esports feedback and it has durable doubleshot PBT caps. It uses Hall effect switches but there's no word on how they feel, but they're gasket mounted to the chassis for extra comfort. Somehow it'll retail for $470 AUD.

Every keyboard needs a mouse companion, what with the loneliness epidemic and all, so Sony is also releasing the Inzone Mouse-A which also has an eye watering price tag of $270 AUD. It's a wireless mouse promising 10 hours of battery on the 2.4 GHz connection with 8000 Hz polling rate but only weighs 48.4 g.

If you're happier with slower polling you can extend that battery life up to 90 hours and it also works cabled. The switches are optical, which some folks say are the way to go and it uses a new bespoke 3950IZ sensor which boasts 30,000 DPI tracking.

And to go under these Sony is offering two mousepads with the Inzone Mat-F and Mat-D. The F is the thicker of the two running 6 mm, and is designed for high control. The Mat-D is 4mm thick and has min-maxced for smoothness and speed. The Mat-F will retail for $130 and the Mat-D for $75. Like most of the other products here they have me wondering how they could possibly be worth that much.

If these peripherals end up justifying their hefty price tags then that's as exciting as it is terrifying. I'm always willing to be surprised by some epic kit, so I'm hoping this release in October will deliver some super high-quality gear, as opposed to slapping a brand name on and hoping for the best.