Razer upgrades its kitty eared headsets with a fancy wireless Kraken Kitty V3 Pro and a surprisingly affordable Kraken Kitty X
Bringing lit e-style to the masses
Some of the most iconic headphones in the streamer landscape have just received an upgrade as Razer shows off the new Kraken Kitty V3 lineup of headsets. These are the cutesy cans with the lit up ears you’ve no doubt seen being worn by internet personalities and influencers who can match that style.
The Kraken Kitty V3 lineup is the successor to the V2, which has garnered mass popularity and even spawned sweet collabs like the Gengar and Sanrio collaborations. While other Razer headsets have had refreshes it’s been a while since we’ve seen anything from the Kitty line since the V2 pro, and ear obsessed gamers have had to make do with the V2 specs for a few years.
The new Kraken Kitty V3s come in two options, the Pro and X variants. The pro is the beefier, and pricier option coming in at $180 USD or $330 AUD where as the X is the cheaper lightweight option and will set you back $60 USD or $110 AUD. Both sport those kitty ears, so the important bit is covered no matter which option you choose.
One of the first points of difference in the new Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is a greater focus on connectivity. The V3s support Razer HyperSpeed wireless connectivity as well as Bluetooth as well as a cabled connection via USB-A. This also means you can charge and play which is useful given those game reactive RGB lit ears and earcuffs probably add to the battery drain a touch more than the previous model which only featured lighting on the ears.
For sound quality these feature Razer’s TriForce Titanium 40 mm drivers, which is an upgrade over the 50 mm drivers from the V2 as well as THX Spatial Audio for 7.1 surround sound. This is paired with a retractable wide band mic, as opposed to the cardiod style found on the V2. Both of which can be configured in the Razer Synapse app to maximise your incoming and outgoing sound.
The Kraken Kitty V3 X is definitely a more toned down option, but the budget price point makes it feel pretty worthwhile. You get a lightweight 270 g headset that uses a universal 3.5 mm headphone jack connection for sound—so it’ll work with almost every device especially if you have a USB-C converter. These sound like an affordable, versatile, and most importantly adorable set of headphones.
Both variations of the Kraken Kitty v3 are available now and come in the familiar Razer black with green highlights, popular pink with white highlights, and sweet looking white colourways.
Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here.
No, she’s not kidding.
