Razer's Kitty Kraken V2 headset is all ears

Razer is best known for making peripherals with a gamer focussed aesthetic in mind. The brand name quickly conjures up images of RGB lit setups, gamer laptops, and headphones topped with sweet little cat ears. This years' RazerCon 2022 showed off more of the brand's upcoming products, like the new Razer Edge streaming handheld (opens in new tab), and also included new set of cat ear gamer cans. These headsets are better known as Razer's Kraken Kitty line up, and they're about to get a significant upgrade.

The brand new Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro (opens in new tab) is about to become the king of the jungle of animal ear integrated headsets. This RGB, wired headset doesn't just boast the optional clip on cat ears for your streaming joy, and instead comes with kitty, bear, and bunny ears as well. These come as separate options in the box and are said to be interchangeable, allowing streamers and the likes to easily swap them out on the fly.

No matter which animal you're trying to emulate, all the ears will work with Razer's integrated Razer Chroma software. They're fitted with RGB lights that can be fully customised to match your set up, or to react to different events or games. The ear cups also follow suit, so you can expect to have plenty of RGB lit goodness all up and around your head. There's heaps of potential for fun touches like having the ears change colour with your health, or swapping them out based on different classes.

Aside from that, it's likely the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro will be a pretty decent set of cans. It looks like they have a bunch in common with the Razer Kraken V3 Pro (opens in new tab) and Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense (opens in new tab) which we've already reviewed. They boast what's likely the same Razer TriForce titanium 50mm drivers, 7.1 digital surround sound, and a detachable Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone. Plus they come in both the famous Razer black and green colourways, as well as the pink quartz options, so there's plenty of choice for style.

For those who've fallen in love with the eary aesthetic, the Kraken Kitty headsets also have a cosplay mode. This allows you to use the RGB lighting with a power bank, so you don't have to be plugged into the computer. First you can set up what you need using the Razer Synapse software, and then take them on the go with all your RGB glory. Only now with those extra ear choices, you can be more than just a cool cat.

These headsets aren't quite out yet, and are said to be out in the US later this year, and will launch in other regions like Australia for $384 AUD and New Zealand for $464 early 2023. You can check them out right now on the US website (opens in new tab), where both the black and quartz options are listed as coming soon for $200 USD.