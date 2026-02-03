Logitech has just announced a new gaming headset, the G325 Lightspeed Wireless, and coming with a new design that it's hoping will convince you to wear it outside of the house.

Featuring a beamforming microphone, the G325 ditches the usual boom arm we're used to seeing on gaming headsets. It uses a microphone built into the earcup that's taking aim at your mouth, and using AI-powered denoising to keep non-mouth sounds away from the feed.

I've experimented with beamforming microphones before. Both on the Bang & Olufsen Portal and Audeze Maxwell—with the former being my go-to headphones for a long while now. Admittedly, the beamforming microphone on both is weaker than your average boom arm, and by some margin, but perhaps noise cancelling will come to the rescue here.

I'm yet to try out the Logitech headset myself, but Logitech employees using the headset sounded clear enough in a pre-briefing call in a quiet space. But hey, we can put it to the test soon ourselves.

The G325 are wireless cans, with both Logitech's 2.4 GHz tech, Lightspeed Wireless, and Bluetooth 5.2. They also support 24-bit audio, though no word on the exact drivers used here to make the most of it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Logitech G325 Lightspeed specs Mic Built-in beamforming mic Audio support 24-bit Materials Plastic, memory foam, breathable fabric Connectivity Lightspeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 Controls Power, LED status, 2.4/Bluetooth toggle, volume control, and mute Price $80/€80

Weighing in at 212 grams, they're pretty lightweight by most standards. They don't fold down to a smaller size, but Logitech's staff were very keen to point out that they are "super squishable" and you'd have to try very hard to break them. That sounds like a challenge…

It's a mostly plastic construction, with up to 46% of that coming from post-recycled plastics, so sayeth Logitech. Some of its heft will be from the battery, which is rated to last over 24 hours.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The earcups are replaceable, a memory foam/fabric mix, and the layout used here for the buttons—power, LED status, 2.4/Bluetooth toggle, volume control, and mute—will be used across future Logitech headsets. So get used to seeing that.

The entire kit comes in three flavours: lilac, black, and white. And what ties it all together is the price, coming in at $80/€80.

We'll have to get our hands on one to give it a full shakedown, but that seems like a decent price for a wireless gaming headset. Though whether that mic is ready for showtime will be the big question we'll have to answer ourselves to get a handle on. The headset should be available to purchase pretty soon, landing all over this month.