Secretlab makes some of the best gaming gear around. From desks to chairs, we've consistently found great quality in everything we've tested, but it's hard to deny that it costs a pretty penny.

However, if you've been debating that upgrade to your gaming setup, Secretlab's Black Friday sale is now live and offers solid savings on some of its highlights. You can pick up the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair for $499 or the Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk for $799 at its website right now.

Though Secretlab does sell its hardware on Amazon, the best way to get the lowest prices is usually by going direct to the source and ordering there. An extra benefit of buying straight from Secretlab is it gives you a depth of customization options to choose from, rather than picking from whatever other retailers have in stock.

Secretlab Titan Evo

Save $80 Secretlab Titan Evo: was $579 now $499 at Secretlab The Titan Evo is not just a gaming chair but a gaming throne, thanks to a comfortable seat, sturdy build, and great look. It is a tad more expensive than the previous Evo, but an $80 discount helps bridge that gap. <p><strong>Key specs: Black Stealth model | Small Key specs: Black Stealth model | Small

We call the Secretlab Titan Evo the best gaming chair for a reason. That's because, despite being four years old now, it's a mighty way to sit. You can tell just how great that build quality is in not only how strong it feels, but the utter lack of any creaks, squeaks, or groans in use. We're a big fan of its look, too.

As we said in our review, "The Titan Evo 2022 is Secretlab firing on all cylinders. It's a wonderfully comfortable chair for long periods of working or gaming, and clever new features such as a magnetic headrest put it a cut above the rest."

The chair I've picked out is the small Black Stealth model of the Titan Evo, but the XL model also has an $80 discount, coming down to $549. It's also worth noting that a series of collaboration Titan Evos are also included in the Black Friday sale, like the Monster Hunter Wilds or Genshin Impact models. You're paying around $70 for a different look, but it's still not a bad choice if you want a chair with a little more visual oomph.

This isn't a new discount price for Secretlab, and we've seen the Titan Evo this low before, but it seems very unlikely you will get it any cheaper than this, until 2026 at the earliest.

Secretlab Magnus Pro

Save $189 Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $988 now $799 at Secretlab With a smooth sit/stand motor, a very smart design, and some great built-in cable management, the Magnus Pro is perfect for a quick game or for a long day of work. <p><strong>Key specs: Black variant | Stealth desk mat Key specs: Black variant | Stealth desk mat

This is our top pick for the best gaming desk, and it got there by simply being better than every other model we've tested. The Secretlab Magnus Pro XL is certainly a pricey bit of kit (and heavy at over 70 kg), but the quality is undeniable.

The Pro is a sit-to-stand desk, with a smooth built-in motor, which means you can pop it up when you fancy standing, and back down when you need to lock in and sit down. It comes with a section in the back for neat cable management, too, which is pretty clever.

We did notice when reviewing this desk that, though the accessories are well-made, they cost a good bit more, which only adds to that already pretty hefty price. That being said, you are paying for quality here, and quality is what you get.

The model I've picked out is the standard Magnus Pro, in a black variant with the Stealth desk mat. Interestingly, the table without a desk mat is not included in the Black Friday sale, which means going without will actually bump up the price to $899.

If the Pro, at 59 inches in length and 28 inches in width, is a little small, the XL model also has a $199 discount, bringing it down to $949.