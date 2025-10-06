For only $50, this rechargeable electric screwdriver is cordless, comes with 12 metal bits, and is even compact enough to slip inside your pocket

HOTO 3.6V Cordless screwdriver: was $64.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Offering a lot for not very much, the best part about this rechargeable electric screwdriver is that it all tucks neatly away into a stylish storage case. The light weight, small size, and varied 12 metal bits makes this an ideal bit of kit for a variety of hardware projects. Cordless | Rechargeable 1500mAh Battery | 3 torque settings | 12 S2 Metal Bits | LED Light

There comes a time in every hardware enthusiast's life when a trusty pair of tweezers or a humble butter knife simply no longer passes muster. Sure, sometimes there's nothing for it but a bit of creative problem solving. But if you keep running into the same problem over and over—finding yourself laboriously turning a screw with a downright improbable instrument—one eventually has to take stock of the situation and seek a better way.

Take it from me, investing in a rechargeable, electric screwdriver is doing your future self a favour. Thankfully, with the Amazon Prime Deal Days beginning tomorrow, my go-to recommendation is enjoying a discount that won't make your head spin. The Hoto electric screwdriver is not only cordless and rechargeable, but also offers a selection of interchangeable metal bits—all for under $50 from Amazon.

This bad boy is rechargeable via USB-C cable, so you can just as easily plug it into your desktop to charge as a compatible wall socket. Add to that the decent 1500mAh high-capacity battery, plus the selection of 12 magnetic bits, and this electric screwdriver will see you through both upgrades as well as more involved builds alike.

It definitely beats coaxing the teeniest bit of torque out of a butter knife, I'll tell you that much. While I'm on the subject, the Hoto electric screwdriver offers three different torque intensities that you can easily switch between with a gentle twist of the rechargeable screwdriver's torque knob on top. My wrists can finally rest easy.

Also housed within that torque knob is a nifty, shadow-less LED light. I'm not sure about you, but my gamer den is hardly the most well-lit. Add to that my generally lacking co-ordination and I'm sure if you had to shake some of my builds, they would rattle. The LED makes it at least a little easier to hunt down escapee screws, and the interchangeable magnetic bits makes it that much easier to scoop them back up.

What I especially like about this electric screwdriver is the design. No, it's not cute and, no, it doesn't come in all the colours of the rainbow. However, it is sleek and everything—including those 12 different metal bits—tucks away into a compact aluminum storage case. Weighing only 0.55 pounds all-in, it's a svelte bit of kit you could easily throw in a bag and take on the road.

In fact, standing at only 178.8 mm tall, the electric screwdriver alone is barely bigger than my Samsung A52s smart phone, meaning it will slip inside a pocket in a pinch. Sure, bulkier, heavier electric screwdriver kits definitely still have their place, but hardware enthusiasts know it's all about finding the right tool for the job—and the Hoto electric screwdriver is a vast improvement over my trusty butter knife.