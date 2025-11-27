PC peripherals, like gaming headsets, keyboards, and controllers, often come at a premium if you happen to want them in any colour that isn't black. Finding your gaming mouse or gamepad of choice in a bright white colourway at a reasonable price can prove elusive—but I've found some cracking deals if you want to give your PC gaming setup a bit of a makeover.

It'd be a firmly budget makeover, mind; our top budget picks for the best gaming keyboard, the best gaming mouse, and the best PC controller all happen to feature below. As such, if you were to pick up all of the suggestions below, you'd only spend a total of $150. That is certainly kind to your wallet.

So, if you're looking to give your gaming setup a fresh look, or you're picking up a white setup for the first time, here are some of our favourite budget picks…

The collection

The details

GameSir Nova Lite: was $24.99 now $19.74 at Amazon $5 off may not seem like a huge amount, but when you consider that's 20% of the Nova Lite's full price, it's a big deal. Offering 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, a USB wired mode, plus drift-less Hall effect joysticks, this little controller is the absolute best you can find at this price point. Key Specs: Wireless | 2.4GHz and Bluetooth | 309 g | Asymmetric thumbsticks

Save 25% ($10) Glorious Gaming Model O Eternal: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon You aren't packing an incredibly high DPI or polling rate into this mouse, but you are getting strong performance for the price, as well as a lightweight, comfortable build. Cheap and cheerful is the aim here, and it knocks it out of the park for just $30. Key specs: Wired | 12,000 DPI | 300 IPS | 1,000 Hz | 55 g Price check: Best Buy $29.99

Save $8.60 Gamakay x NaughShark NS68: was $42.99 now $34.39 at Amazon An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, and rapid trigger. To think you can get all of this in a pretty striking white colourway for less than $40 makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. Sure, the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal. Key specs: Wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect