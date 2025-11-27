Give your gaming setup a snowy Christmas makeover with these all-white Black Friday peripheral deals
Bright white and all for less than $150.
PC peripherals, like gaming headsets, keyboards, and controllers, often come at a premium if you happen to want them in any colour that isn't black. Finding your gaming mouse or gamepad of choice in a bright white colourway at a reasonable price can prove elusive—but I've found some cracking deals if you want to give your PC gaming setup a bit of a makeover.
- We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here
It'd be a firmly budget makeover, mind; our top budget picks for the best gaming keyboard, the best gaming mouse, and the best PC controller all happen to feature below. As such, if you were to pick up all of the suggestions below, you'd only spend a total of $150. That is certainly kind to your wallet.
So, if you're looking to give your gaming setup a fresh look, or you're picking up a white setup for the first time, here are some of our favourite budget picks…
The collection
The details
$5 off may not seem like a huge amount, but when you consider that's 20% of the Nova Lite's full price, it's a big deal. Offering 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, a USB wired mode, plus drift-less Hall effect joysticks, this little controller is the absolute best you can find at this price point.
Key Specs: Wireless | 2.4GHz and Bluetooth | 309 g | Asymmetric thumbsticks
You aren't packing an incredibly high DPI or polling rate into this mouse, but you are getting strong performance for the price, as well as a lightweight, comfortable build. Cheap and cheerful is the aim here, and it knocks it out of the park for just $30.
Key specs: Wired | 12,000 DPI | 300 IPS | 1,000 Hz | 55 g
Price check: Best Buy $29.99
An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, and rapid trigger. To think you can get all of this in a pretty striking white colourway for less than $40 makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. Sure, the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal.
Key specs: Wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect
The general rule of thumb is that if it's a Razer headset with a name ending in 'X,' it's the most budget option of the range. That comes with a few compromises here, such as a complete lack of a wired connection option.
Key specs: Wireless | 40mm drivers | 2.4GHz and Bluetooth | Detachable mic arm | 250 g
👉Click here for all of Amazon's Black Friday PC peripheral deals👈
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.