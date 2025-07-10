The best budget AIO liquid cooler is 10% more budget-friendly in the Prime Day sales, making it 10% better than best

Cooler Master 360 Core II | AIO liquid cooler | 360 mm radiator | 3x 120 mm fans | ARGB lighting | $99.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $10)

It's not much of a saving, but the original price was already very low for what you're getting. Don't let its budget price tag make you think it's only an average cooler, as it's one of the best we've ever tried for the money.

Compared to gaming laptops, big desktop rigs, or hulking graphics cards, all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers are a tad... well... boring. Sure, you can get ones with all kinds of bling to them, but the vast majority of us want something that will keep your CPU's temperatures in check, without making an unholy noise.

Anything extra, such as fans with RGB LEDs or a pump head that looks really cool, are nice to have but it'd be nice if you didn't have to pay too much for it all. So when I saw the best budget AIO we've ever tested was discounted in the Prime Day sales, I thought that this was well worth sharing.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The snappily-titled Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Core II is a fairly run-of-the-mill AIO liquid cooler, sporting a near-traditional 360 mm radiator with three 120 mm fans that come pre-installed in 'push' configuration.

Neither the fans nor the pump are top-of-the-class affairs but they're pretty quiet and do a fine job at handling the heat given off by a CPU. If it copes with a Core i7 14700K at full chat, you'll know it'll cope with anything else.

Sure, there are more capable or quieter AIO coolers on the market, but they don't cost $90. Having said that, Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360—the successor to our top-rated overall AIO cooler—is only a little more expensive, coming in at $96 at Amazon.

So why aren't I recommending that cooler instead of the Core II? well, I have a house full of Arctic Freezer III AIOs (240, 280, and 360 mm ones), and while they are extremely good, I can tell you this now: they're a pig to install.

That's because Arctic uses an extra radiator to hit its performance target, which means they don't fit in many cases, and for Intel processors, you need to remove the mounting bracket entirely from the motherboard and use the one supplied by Arctic. Cooler Master's system, on the other hand, is a cinch to fit.

That 'infinity mirror' pump head is petite and low-profile, so it won't block crucial airflow through your PC case, and while the water tubes could be a little longer, the whole kaboodle takes very little effort to install, especially on AMD Ryzen chips.

The final thing that tips the deal in favor of Cooler Master is the fact that the white version of the Core II costs exactly the same as the black one, whereas Arctic's white coolers are always more expensive.

Now that's the kind of Prime Day deal I'd go for every time.