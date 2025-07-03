The Arctic P12 Pro has earned my vote as the best replacement for ageing radiator fans—here's why
Affordable, with serious specs.
If you're hearing weird sounds from your fans or you're noticing higher than usual CPU temps, it's probably time to get new fans. Or a whole new liquid cooler, but we're looking at the cheaper option of the two here today.
I've just wrapped up testing a new fan design from well-known cooling company Arctic, the P12 Pro. This is an evolution of the P12 PWM PST that we currently recommend as the best budget PC fan, and comes attached to the new and improved Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro liquid cooler as standard. Now, that liquid cooler is launching as a like-for-like replacement for the Liquid Freezer III that came before it. However, the P12 Pro is not quite as cheap as the older P12, and therefore won't be going for its budget crown just yet.
No, the P12 Pro fulfills another role extremely well. It's rated to a whopping 6.9 mm H2O for static pressure, which is a high rating by today's standards, and one that means it's able to push air through the tightly packed fins of a radiator more effectively than many others, resulting in better performance. Our pals at Cybenetics have tested this one in the labs and handed it a Cybenetics Diamond rating.
Meanwhile, I've been able to test the airflow versus many other top PC fans, and this fan is mighty impressive in this regard, too. I measured it at 2.6 m/s at its max 3000 RPM, which is second-best only to the Hyte Thicc FP12. The P12 Pro is much quieter at full speed than the Hyte Thicc FP12, though it does lose out on airflow versus the Noctua NF-A12x25 G2 at lower RPMs. That said, the Arctic P12 Pro is a cheaper unit at around €16, so I'm pretty happy with that deal.
For its static pressure, speed, and affordability, I've dropped the Arctic P12 Pro in as our new pick for the best radiator fan. Check out all our picks in 2025 below:
Quick list
1. Best overall: Noctua NF-A12x25 G2
2. Best midrange:Noctua NF-P12 redux-1700
3. Best budget: Arctic P12 PWM PST
4. Best RGB:Corsair iCUE LINK QX120 RGB
5. Best budget RGB:NZXT F120 RGB Duo
6. Best for radiatorsArctic P12 Pro
Best PC fans
Best overall
The best overall
The NF-A12x25 G2 excels in testing. At 1200, 800, and 450 RPM, it outperformed all other fans we tested. There are faster fans, but few others can compete on as many metrics as this one.
Best budget
The best budget
For around $10 a unit, the Arctic P12 PWM PST makes for a very attractive budget fan. It delivers good airflow, decent noise levels, and the peace of mind that comes from a trusted manufacturer.
Best midrange
The best midrange
Noctua's premium fans can be pretty expensive. I'd say they're usually worth it, but nevertheless, they won't suit everyone's budget. This NF-P12 redux fan is a cheaper option than the A12x25 but importantly retains the quality we've come to expect.
Best budget RGB
The best affordable RGB
Good fans come in threes, and this triple-pack is easier on the wallet than piecemeal fan procurement. If you're filling out a PC all at once, this NZXT F120 RGB Duo comes with everything you need to light it up and cool it down.
Best for radiators
The best for radiators
Static pressure is all-important when it comes to pushing air through a radiator or even a dense mesh. The Arctic P12 Pro is a very high pressure fan with a cheerful price tag.
Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, and would go on to run the team as hardware editor. He joined PC Gamer's top staff as senior hardware editor before becoming managing editor of the hardware team, and you'll now find him reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industries and testing the newest PC components.
