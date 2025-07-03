The Arctic P12 Pro has earned my vote as the best replacement for ageing radiator fans—here's why

If you're hearing weird sounds from your fans or you're noticing higher than usual CPU temps, it's probably time to get new fans. Or a whole new liquid cooler, but we're looking at the cheaper option of the two here today.

I've just wrapped up testing a new fan design from well-known cooling company Arctic, the P12 Pro. This is an evolution of the P12 PWM PST that we currently recommend as the best budget PC fan, and comes attached to the new and improved Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro liquid cooler as standard. Now, that liquid cooler is launching as a like-for-like replacement for the Liquid Freezer III that came before it. However, the P12 Pro is not quite as cheap as the older P12, and therefore won't be going for its budget crown just yet.

No, the P12 Pro fulfills another role extremely well. It's rated to a whopping 6.9 mm H2O for static pressure, which is a high rating by today's standards, and one that means it's able to push air through the tightly packed fins of a radiator more effectively than many others, resulting in better performance. Our pals at Cybenetics have tested this one in the labs and handed it a Cybenetics Diamond rating.

Meanwhile, I've been able to test the airflow versus many other top PC fans, and this fan is mighty impressive in this regard, too. I measured it at 2.6 m/s at its max 3000 RPM, which is second-best only to the Hyte Thicc FP12. The P12 Pro is much quieter at full speed than the Hyte Thicc FP12, though it does lose out on airflow versus the Noctua NF-A12x25 G2 at lower RPMs. That said, the Arctic P12 Pro is a cheaper unit at around €16, so I'm pretty happy with that deal.

For its static pressure, speed, and affordability, I've dropped the Arctic P12 Pro in as our new pick for the best radiator fan. Check out all our picks in 2025 below:

Quick list