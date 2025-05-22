If the endless stream of AIOs with big screens coming out of Computex is making your air cooler jealous, Tryx has you covered

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Computex, as thrilling as it is, can sometimes feel a little like a boujee banquet only for those with the big bucks—rare special edition keyboards, extravagant custom cases, and more AIOs with screens than anyone could possibly want. But what if, like me, you've shunned the haves and remained a have-not by sticking to the ancient technology of air cooling? Well, in that case, we've found at least one thing to get excited about at the trade show, this being an air cooler with a big screen.

Yes, we lowly air cooler peasants can also get on board with the somewhat overbearing big screen cooling trend this year with a chip chiller of our own. This cooler is from Tryx, a company that's already got a foot in the cooler-with-screen bizz thanks to its Panorama 360, one of those curved cuboid deals we've already seen our fair share of.

The air cooler on show here is the Tryx Turris, featuring a five-inch HD screen. The cooler underneath that screen is a dual-tower affair with six heat pipes.

CPU cooler quality has improved a lot across the board over the last few years, so I'd be surprised if this didn't do the job with entry and mid-range CPUs. The main draw is that screen, which is usually the prerogative of the AIO segment. I know my own ageing Arctic Freezer 34 Esports Duo is looking mighty jealous right now.

Computex 2025 (Image credit: Jacob Ridley) Catch up with Computex 2025: We're on the ground at Taiwan's biggest tech show to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to show.

Whether that envy is justified is, of course, a matter of personal taste. I don't see the big fuss about all this screenage, myself. I have plenty to look at on, y'know, my actual computer monitors, without having to look over into my chassis to see more (which I couldn't do anyway, since it's not windowed—call me a heathen).

Those are just the tired cries of a man who is starting to become far too old far too soon, though. All you whippersnappers can have at it with your gif-laden coolers, cases, and whatever else.

If I change my mind, at least I know I don't have to join the liquid crew to get my mitts on some of that moving picture magic. Maybe I could display bubbles on it and pretend it's a very large AIO pump, or something. The possibilities are endless.