You've heard of a CPU cooler screen, but have you heard of a *curved* CPU cooler screen? Apparently it has 'unmatched performance and visual appeal'

Fun aesthetic additions to the insides of cases aren't exactly a new concept but one thermaltake design from CES this year has caught my eye thanks to its being entirely curved.

Some of the PC Gamer team got eyes on the new MAGFloe and MAGCurve coolers on the CES show floor but they were also announced in a press release. The one that interests me is the Thermaltake MAGCurve 360 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO liquid cooler (long name, I know), which comes with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen.

That screen can display visuals of up to 2400 x 1080, including videos, gifs, and images, through Thermaltake's own RGB Plus software. Interestingly, Thermaltake showed off a handful of use-cases, like displaying a scene of a car, images of some of Thermaltake's upcoming gear, and, as is expected from gamers looking to show off their PC, anime girls.

The anime image is split down the middle, displaying one girl on the centre of the screen, and one on the left side, with a noticeable slash in the middle to differentiate between images. We don't know if this is one image created to look like that or two separate images that the software is choosing to display like that.

To me, I feel like the best use case is either a looping gif (like the one I currently display in the OLED screen of my Steelseries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3) or performance stats of the rig like the temperature.

The curved nature of this screen could mean you have room on one side to display those stats and room on the other for a nice image. It is available in white and black so it could be nice for that all-white build you've been pining for.

Internal components with unique aesthetics are somewhat niche, as you need both a case intended to display them, and you need your rig in a spot you can actually see but it's a bit of a trend of this year's CES. Corsair has just announced personalised RAM that equally intrigued and confused me too.

Announced alongside this cooler is the Thermaltake MAGFloe 360/420 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO liquid cooler, which is a similar design except it uses a flat 3.95 inch 480 x 480 screen. Once again, anime girls were shown off on this display too. Both coolers are compatible with Intel and AMD CPUs and the MAGFloe comes with a 460 mm tube length to work around a variety of builds.

In the press release, Thermaltake says these coolers are for "unmatched performance and visual appeal" Though I can see the argument for the latter, we don't yet have performance stats for the former. It certainly looks pretty sweet though.