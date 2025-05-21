Ducky's year of the snake keyboard is my favourite shown off at Computex so far, and it's limited to just 2025 units

I have a bit of a soft spot for Ducky, and its One 3 Matcha keyboard was one of my most used of 2023, only partially because of how gorgeous it looks. Not one to disappoint in aesthetics, its new year of the snake keyboard is so pretty that I'm preemptively sad I won't be one of the 2025 lucky enough to actually use one.

However, our Jacob managed to get a look at Computex 2025, in Taipei, Taiwan—and he's proven to have better willpower than I for not sneaking it out under his vest. As you can see in the bottom right-hand corner, each keyboard is numbered between 1 to 2025, with the Computex stand model being number 1348.

The 2025 units available are relatively large when compared to the equally droolworthy year of the dragon edition last year, which only got 999 units. This year's model is a Tinker 75, which is a 75% keyboard with hot-swappable switches.

The new model is much more colourful than last year's, with splashes of pink, cream, off-white, and a hint of black to really make the more vibrant colours shine.

If you catch a peek of the keys from the wrong angle, you may believe they are insignia or abstract designs of some form, but it's a standard QWERTY keyboard (or should I say a QUIRKY one?).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The G is perhaps the most prominent interpretation of its relative key, and the U may be the hardest to read. With how rare this keyboard is likely to be, it would be better served as an ornament instead, and its looks and relatively hard-to-read keys certainly contribute to that idea.

Ducky actually launched a year of the snake-themed keyboard back in 2013, which, as you may be able to guess, was also the year of the snake. However, the older model looks like a much more standard keyboard, being almost all grey, with a snake on the space bar and a few symbols throughout the board.

It's a more muted aesthetic and shows how much Ducky has come on in the looks department over the last 12 years. 'A lot' is the answer.

Once you flip over the 2025 year of the snake Ducky keyboard, it gets even better. In the centre of the back is a two-piped flute, with a dragon wrapping around it.

That same imagery is also present on the space bar. This isn't the first Tinker 75 keyboard that has wowed me, with the Nuka Cola model looking particularly clean.

The year of the snake edition is my favourite Tinker 75 yet. It's just a shame I won't actually see it for myself.