Cooler Master's new liquid cooler has modular tops, which have been used to show off a crying face on a screen and now I'm sad

If you've ever wanted to personify the cooling solution in your gaming rig, Cooler Master has just shown off the best way of doing so with its new liquid coolers. If you want something a little more, well, useful, you can instead show off the temps of your rig, but that's just a little boring.

We've got a few members of the PC Gamer team out at Computex 2025, in Taipei, Taiwan. With that comes the unique opportunity to see a Doom-themed RTX 5080, a 500 Hz OLED monitor that detects when you've left it on, and, well, a crying liquid cooler screen. That screen is connected to the Masterliquid Atmos II series, which has just launched.

A screen that makes you sad every time you look at it is not the only cool thing about Cooler Master's new liquid cooler. It has a low-profile pump, which means it can fit into smaller cases, and promises a "quieter operation", alongside "exceptional cooling performance".

That screen is optional, as the top of the pump is modular, accepting LCD or Pixel LED screens. If you don't want a screen, it also works with a VRM Fan, which Cooler Master claims "can reduce temperatures by up to 13°C."

Buying the cooler will get you two differently colored decorative plates that snap on thanks to the help of magnets. This all means that whether you want a screen, an extra fan, or just a nice-looking top, you can pop it on the top of the Atmos II with little effort.

This change plays into what Cooler Master calls "FreeForm 2.0". On this, Cooler Master CEO Jimmy Sha says, "FreeForm 2.0 embodies this belief, giving our community the tools to customize, adapt, and reimagine their tech like never before."

Effectively, this means Cooler Master is implementing more modular or customizable tech in its products, like the Qube Series flatpack case and Dyn X racing simulator.

This move to more modular hardware should mean more ability for PC builders to add some personal flair to their builds. However, modular tech is only as good as the support it gets, so I hope Cooler Master continues down this route.

The Atmos II liquid cooler comes in two different variants, the 360 and 240. This dictates the size of the cooler, the 360 being 360 mm and the 240 being, you guessed it, 240 mm. It comes with support for major Intel and AMD processors, though we don't have the price point just yet.