The comfiest controller I've ever used is currently $17 off in the Prime Day sales

Save $17 Scuf Valor Pro | Wired: was $109.99 now $92.99 at Amazon This controller is comfy, responsive, and all its various buttons, sticks, and triggers feel very high-quality. There's little to dislike about the Valor Pro unless you really don't want to keep that cable. This is a great price for a Scuf controller, too. Key specs: Wired USB Type-C | Xbox, Windows | Hall effect thumbsticks

$110 was already pretty cheap for a Scuf controller before this current discount, so for $93 at Amazon (for Prime members only) it's a decent deal. You can join Amazon Prime for free for 30 days if you're not already a member, so you could always jump on board and then cancel afterwards if the rest of the benefits aren't for you.

Anyway, Scuf is generally a performance and pro-gamer oriented manufacturer, but with the Valor Pro, Scuf is targeting the aspiring pro segment, ie, the cheaper market. Thus the $110 retail price or $100 MSRP (go figure) is already quite cheap for such a high-performance Scuf controller, and a few dollars knocked off that makes it even more enticing.

To be clear, I'm not saying $93 is an absolutely stellar deal—we saw it a little cheaper for July Prime Day earlier this year, for instance—but given it's a controller I'd recommend for many even at full price, I have no hesitation recommending it here.

This is my go-to controller for any games I want to sit back and relax playing, without the burden of hunching over a mouse and keyboard, and it has been ever since I first tried it at the beginning of the year. The only real problem I found with it (apart from a very mild spring ping under one of the face buttons) is that it's wired—and that's arguably a benefit for some, as it reduces latency and prevents interference.

What makes it so great for the casual/general gamer is its sheer comfort and quality. Everything from its grip texture to its clicky buttons and back paddles just screams top-notch materials and design. I find the general hand position very comfortable too, just like an Xbox controller.

For the pro or aspiring pro gamer, though—or perhaps just anyone who wants to feel certain they're not being hamstrung by their peripherals while gaming—there's tons more to like. Not only does it have Hall effect sticks that should prevent stick drift, but these attempt to recreate a little of that non-Hall effect friction, which I've found to be a subtle but meaningful touch.

You also get plenty of back paddles and a switch to toggle click/squeeze triggers. The triggers and shoulder buttons, in particular, are designed very thoughtfully. The shoulders extend further around the body so you can get to them easier, and the triggers are easy to slide down onto, too. It sounds like a small thing, but I've found it to make pressing them easier and more intuitive.

Scuf is a premium brand, and make no mistake, this is a premium controller. That's why I'm happy recommending it despite the admittedly meagre deal. It's my own go-to controller for a reason. If you're a Prime member and on the lookout for a comfy, quality controller, and you don't mind a cable, this one's a great shout.

